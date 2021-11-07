the story of the accident before the performance

During an interview with the magazine Glamor, the singer of world success Waka Waka, he retraced and remembered some of the most memorable moments of his career. Among these there is undoubtedly his performance held on the occasion of the SuperBowl 2020, in Miami. A show that has all the characteristics to be defined epic, in which the singer shared the stage with another exceptional guest and great artist: Jennifer Lopez.

For their performance, the two iconic singers had to undergo a very long series of grueling tests in the ballroom and as many hours of dress and stage rehearsal. In fact, not only did they have more than one stage costume, but with them there was an entire dance troupe, which juggled the perimeter of the immense square stage full of spotlights and props, from which fireworks were fired.

A show that did not leave even the slightest margin for error and that a few hours earlier risked becoming a colossal disaster. Shakira, admitted that the previous night, trying to dye her hair as she used to do, she ruined her hair by drastically transforming her honey-colored lion mane. A dramatic accident of beauty that today she remembers laughing. The singer said she chose the usual nuance and respected the same procedures she has been following for years, yet something went wrong.

Shakira Superbowl: “I was really freaking out”

“So, I was dyeing my hair the night before SuperBowl, with the exact same dye that I use every time. But that night my hair decided to go black! It was (also) my birthday. It was nearly midnight. And of course, the next day I had to be awake, ready, perfect and fresh. I was freaking out, ”said the singer. So a team of hairdressers rushed to restore its original color using a 40-volume bleaching mixture. An invasive procedure, but necessary and successful since none of those present noticed the difference.