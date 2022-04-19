the story of the actor who faces a lawsuit against his ex-wife

Johnny Depp is the man of the moment. He is not exactly because of what he was in the past: an incredible actor of great performance and talent, absolutely committed to the development of his characters. This time, like a few years ago, Depp is in the news for the trial he faces against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The couple married in 2015 but in 2016, Heard filed for divorce and a complaint of abuse and domestic violence. The actor defended himself and initiated a counterclaim for defamation and libel. As his fans say, Depp declared that he was suffering from an unfair cancellation and therefore faces a 6-week trial where a decision will finally be made regarding the couple’s great scandal.

Much remembered for his performance in great roles, both his adult and young audiences still hope to see him again on the cinema screens, doing what he always knew how to do very well, despite everything: acting.

First jobs

John Christopher Depp II, better known as Johnny Depp, was born on June 9, 1963, in Kentucky. Son of a marriage that also had 3 other children, brothers of Johnny. One of his great inspirations, however, was his stepfather, the second husband of his mother, the musician Robert Palmer.

In his youth, Depp worked as a telephone salesman for pens, an experience of which he said: “You call people who don’t want to take your call. You put on your fakest voice and try to sell them crap pens with their names printed on them.” “. Some say that he may have begun to develop his acting skills there. After resigning, he worked as a mechanic.

With the coming of age also came the beginning of his acting career. In 1984, at the age of 21, Depp got his first role in the horror film “A Nightmare on Elm Street”. This job jump happened thanks to Nicolas Cage, the actor whom he met through his wife Lori Anne Allison.

the teen idol

In 1986, Johnny participated in “Platoon”, an Oliver Stone film where he played “Gator Lerner”, a Vietnam War soldier who uses drugs in his spare time with his companions. The film won several awards, including the Oscar for best film.

Johnny Depp youth.jpeg

In 1987, Depp landed a role in the television series “21 Jump Street”, where he played a policeman named Tommy Hanson dedicated to investigating and solving crimes in juvenile settings. With this character, the actor gained popularity among the young audience, becoming an idol.

Depp accepted the role as it represented an opportunity to work alongside Frederic Forrest, who played Captain Richard Jenko. Later, he decided to appear in only one film in the series, released in 2012, in which Depp and some original cast members made cameo appearances.

Johnny Depp 21 Jump street.jpg

The decade of success and stardom

One of the great milestones in Johnny Depp’s career was the work he did together with Tim Burton for the movie “Scissorhands.” His performance in the eccentric role of Edward earned him critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for best actor. The relationship between the protagonists of the film transcended the screen and the courtship between Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp is one of the most remembered in popular culture.

Edward Scissorhands – Young Scissorhands (Subtitled Trailer)

In 1993, the actor starred in the films “Arizona’s Dream” by Emir Kusturica and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?” by Lasse Hallström. A year later he would collaborate again in a new Burton production. Depp played film director Ed Wood in the film of the same name. For the actor, only ten minutes of reading were enough to accept the role.

Johnny shared a cast with great movie personalities, such as Marlon Brando and Al Pacino. With the former he worked on “Don Juan DeMarco”, a film by Francis Ford Coppola in which Depp played Don Juan. With the second he acted in “Donnie Brasco”, a drama based on the real life of an undercover agent infiltrated in the Bonanno family, one of the five most important mafia families in New York.

An actor dedicated to boys

During the 2000s, Johnny Depp worked on countless film projects. His talent and flexibility allowed him to play the most varied roles in love, suspense and thriller films, even real life dramas.

But Depp is also very loved and remembered by a whole generation of young people conquered by “Jack Sparrow” and “Willy Wonka”. In 2003, the actor decided to work with Disney on the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga. The first one was “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.” To put himself in the shoes of the pirate, Depp was based on the characteristics of Keith Richards, guitarist for the Rolling Stones.

Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl – Jack’s Entrance

Another role would also come that would make him world-wide successful and it was that of “Willy Wonka” in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. Again in the hands of Tim Burton (with whom he also made “Corpse Bride” in the same year), Depp put himself in the shoes of the owner of the best chocolate factory in the world.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) – Miguel’s Elimination (Latin Spanish)

In 2010, the actor played the “Mad Hatter” in the live action of “Alice in Wonderland”. This would be another chapter in the long history of collaboration with Tim Burton. In this feature film, Depp acted alongside Mia Wasikowska, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Crispin Glover. Johnny returned to embody the Hatter in 2014 for the second installment titled “Alice Through the Looking Glass”.

Trial against Amber Heard

The capacity of the actor for the art of interpretation was unquestionable and in each role he represented he left his absolute dedication. Something for which he was admired by his colleagues, directors and also by the public and the critics who gave him nominations after nominations.

However, a scandalous moment in his private life separated him completely from the cinema and from the projects that he already had on his feet. It is about the legal problems caused by his failed marriage to actress Amber Heard. Depp met the actress during the filming of the movie “The Rum Diary” in 2011, in January 2014 they got engaged and a year later they got married.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.jpg

But the love quickly faded, and after a year and a few months, Heard filed for divorce and filed a domestic violence complaint. The also actress accused him in a Washington Post column and, after the publication in the newspaper, Depp, who denied having hit her, filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard and claimed 50 million dollars in damages. She, in turn, filed a defamation lawsuit in which she asked for $100 million.

Johnny Depp trial.jpg

The actor also sued the newspaper for defamation but lost the case. Now, he faces a final instance of trial against his ex-wife, and it seems that all the evidence is in his favor. In any case, since nothing was clarified and in the face of the actress’s strong accusations, many production companies fired him from his projects and his career was completely devastated, as were his fans, who await his triumphant return.

A history of scandals

Johnny Depp has had a tough childhood and youth that led to a series of critical moments in his life. First of all, his alcohol and drug use problems have been very difficult to deal with. His addiction started when he was very young and his last attempt to get clean was during his marriage to Amber Heard.

In the 90s, Depp was the protagonist of some legal problems, such as the destruction of a hotel room in New York where he was staying with his girlfriend at the time, Kate Moss. For this problem, Depp was arrested. The relationship described between the actor and the model was an eternal party of dangerous excesses. In 1999 he was arrested again for assaulting a paparazzi in London.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss.jpg

Another of his most remembered scandals was on the night of the Hollywood Film Awards. Johnny had to give an award but when he went on stage, the actor was in a great state of intoxication. Before the moment of confusion in front of the public, Depp only apologized saying “it’s one of those nights”.