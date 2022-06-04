The story of the artist who said no to Hollywood and survived in the acting world – Spoiler Time

When you are a soccer player, your goal is to play in the Santiago Bernabeu; when he is a tennis player, play in Wimbledon; when he plays basketball, get to the NBA; and when he’s an artist, get to Hollywood, No? Here we are going to tell you about the case of the actor who refused to participate in the scenes of The Angels. The protagonist of this story is Ricardo Darinthe Argentine actor 65 years known for movies like Nine Queens, The Secret in Their Eyes, The son of the bride, Avellaneda Moon, wild tales Y The odyssey of the giles, among other. Although he remains one of the most famous actors in the country, his came from him in the early 1990s. 2000when they approached Hollywood to hire him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BxE9osMt5U&t=1s

According to the actor himself, he had several offers to participate in projects of Hollywoodbut one was the most specific, a film that would end up being a cinema classic and one of the best of the last two decades: man on firethe feature film directed by Tony Scott and starring Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning Y Christopher Walkenamong others. In the interview you can see below, Darin affirmed that from the outside we see a fantasy and we imagine Hollywood as something that really isn’t that fascinating: “nothing special happens to me with HollywoodIt doesn’t make me sleepy, nor do I go crazy. I imagine that it is an absolutely hostile atmosphere. He doesn’t make me sleepy Oscar. I’ve been there once and I didn’t like it.” “I was only once offered a blunt and serious thing, and It started to bother me a little to be told ‘I don’t take no for an answer’. They offered me to make a Mexican drug trafficker, for them all drug traffickers are Latin American? They are the country with the highest drug consumption. First, I didn’t like it, and second, I wanted to come to my house, I had been doing theater in Madrid for six months, I wanted to see my wife and children”, he added about the proposal for Man on Fire.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDDh50B6kA4

Then he added that “after a week of saying no, they asked me if it was a matter of money and they told me that there would be no problem with that, but I was not interested. I was doing well, ambition can take you to a very dark place. Regarding the money I could have made making the film, Darin He said “and what is it for? I take two hot showers a day. I am as happy as I can be, I have an amazing family, people love me, what more do you want? I have a high-end car and it makes me hot because it’s too much. I’m a privileged guy, I’m very lucky.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbZfRbt9Hsw