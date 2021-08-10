The story of the birth of Pixar told by one of the founders

Alvy Ray Smith, co-founder of Pixar, he posted on IEEE Spectrum an article that tells “the real story” of how the famous animation studio was born, today a key element of Disney’s product portfolio, which has just released its new feature film, Luca, a few weeks ago. It is a fascinating story because it is little told in the vein of the computer pioneers – or rather, everyone knows about the part involving the late Steve Jobs, founder of Apple; but Pixar’s adventure started more or less a dozen before Jobs’s arrival, in the mid-1970s, when some university researchers began to understand the potential of computer graphics and theorize the production of a fully computer-based feature film.

Pixar took its first steps thinking about software: at the time the power of computers was nowhere near enough to make an animated film, but Moore’s Law it was already well known and known in the environment; in short, it was only a matter of time. In the meantime, it was worth getting to work on the programs that this power could then exploit. By 1979, the group had managed to put together the short film known as Sunstone. It lasted 22 minutes and included many hand-drawn parts, but is considered an absolute milestone for computer graphics. Lucasfilm also liked it, so much so that the four key characters in the production, including Smith himself, were hired the following year to create the famous Computer Division.