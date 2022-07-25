Entertainment

The story of the brutal lynching of Emmett Till comes to the cinema

In the summer of 1955, The United States was shaken by an aberrant event, the lynching of Emmett Till. This 14-year-old boy traveled from Chicagowhere he lived with his mother, to meet Money, mississippiwhere his mother was born. Till was taken in by his uncles Mose and Elizabeth Wright. On August 24 of that year, the young man went to a local store to do some shopping. Carolyn Bryant, attended the place and apparently felt offended by an attitude of Emmett. This young woman immediately notified her husband, Roy Bryant.

Days later, Carolyn, Roy, and a group of armed people They went to the Wright residence, asking for Emmet. Mose begged for mercy for his nephew, claiming the boy didn’t know about the Mississippi rules. Despite this, Emmett was taken away. Three days after this event, Emmett’s body was found in the Tallahatchie River. Her skull and part of her face were smashed. His relatives could only recognize him because of a silver ring that Emmett had.

