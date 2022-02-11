The story of the Chinese woman chained by her husband

In China, a large debate is underway stemming from a video showing a woman, identified with the name of Xiao Huamei, chained by the neck in a shack outside her home. The video circulated a lot on Chinese social networks and some details of her have led to suspicion that the woman, who has eight children, may have been sold to her husband through the so-called “trafficking of wives” and suffered violence and mistreatment. Initially, the local authorities had downplayed the story and given various contradictory versions of her story: now, however, they in turn have begun to investigate the possibility that she was a victim of human trafficking, a very important problem in China.

The video was shot by a blogger in late January in the Fengxian district of Jiangsu province, about 400 kilometers north of Shanghai, and was shared on the Douyin social network, the Chinese version of TikTok. His goal was to tell the “positive example” of a poor man who had managed to raise eight children, between the ages of two and 23, and to support his wife who had mental health problems. The man, seen in the interview, is called Dong Zhimin and in the past he had received aid from the government and various donations.

At one point during the interview, the camera frames his wife, who is standing quietly in the corner of a small shack, chained with a metal collar around her neck. Despite her frigid outside temperatures, the woman is wearing a rather light sweatshirt, she appears to have no teeth and she answers unclearly to the blogger, who asks her if she feels cold or if she needs something to cover herself. Given the confusion of the answers and the terrible conditions in which she is being filmed, social network users have hypothesized that the woman may have some cognitive impairment, but also that she may have been imprisoned and abused after being a victim of the “trafficking of wives. “.

Some users on social networks wrote that according to the people of the village the woman was educated and could speak English, but that after marriage her husband often beat her and pulled out her teeth if she disobeyed him. It is impossible to verify this information. Others reported the incident to the local police, suspecting that she had been forced to have children and subsequently mistreated; still others have started heated discussions by openly criticizing the attitude of the authorities, doubting their reconstructions of the facts and arguing that in general they do not do enough to prevent violence against women and to combat the trafficking of girls sold to be married to men, particularly in rural areas.

As often happens in cases of this type, the Chinese authorities censored the conversations that referred to the story, deleting the posts on social networks and blocking the sharing of the video: the blogger’s account on Douyin was deleted and the users who had shared the video was prevented from posting new content. Earlier this week, the hashtag asking for an “official comment on the situation of the mother of 8 children in the Fengxian district” on the social network Weibo was removed from the list of the most sought after topics. It had been viewed more than 2.4 billion times.

The post on WeChat by Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu, gold medalist in freestyle at the Beijing Olympics for China, was also deleted, in which she spoke of the “systemic and structural chains in which Chinese women are imprisoned” and said that “The tragedy of the woman in the Fengxian could happen to anyone.”

One of the other elements that have caused widespread criticism from users of social networks is the way in which the police have treated the affair.

At first, the Fengxian district authorities downplayed concerns about the woman’s condition and denied that there was evidence of her kidnapping or that she had been a victim of human trafficking. She had identified her with the name of Yang * yia (using the asterisk to protect her identity) and said that she was living apart from her family because she suffered from a mental disorder that made her violent. In another statement, they said she was rescued from the streets by her current husband’s father, whom she married in 1998, before starting to exhibit cognitive problems.

In a third statement, the one in which they identified her as Xiao Huamei, they said that she had begun to exhibit “abnormal behavior” as a young girl, and that in 1996 her family had sent her to Jiangsu with another person from her village in the country. Yunnan to find a person to marry. According to her authorities, her husband was chaining her “temporarily” to prevent her from breaking things and beating her children. According to the authorities, she was diagnosed with schizophrenia on January 30 and at the moment she is hospitalized; her missing teeth are the result of periodontitis, the disease that leads to loss of teeth through chronic inflammation.

On Thursday, after various contradictions, the Xuzhou authorities also acknowledged that the woman may have been a victim of human trafficking. The husband is currently under investigation for illegal incarceration and two other people linked to the case – and not identified – are under investigation for human trafficking. If he is found guilty of the crime he is accused of, the husband faces up to three years in prison.

Following the publication of the video, stories and testimonies emerged on social networks of many women who had been sold by their family to get married, and were later raped and abused.

In China, “buying” a wife has only been a crime since 2015 and is punished with a maximum sentence of three years, but it is still a widespread practice, especially in the poorest areas. It is a long-known problem, which in most cases involves girls from rural areas of China but also women from other Southeast Asian countries.

According to the NGO Human Rights Watch, the “trafficking of wives” is linked in particular to the so-called one-child policy, which for decades imposed an upper limit on the children that couples could have, and to the traditional preference for male children, which created a major gender imbalance. Since China has about 30 million more men than women, men often struggle to find a wife, and this has created a market for women “for sale”, resulting in problems of discrimination and significant violations of human rights. . According to Human Rights Watch, the most vulnerable people to this type of trafficking are girls living in disadvantaged conditions or women with physical or mental disabilities.

