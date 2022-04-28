the story of the cool frog that became the flag of American fachos

In a disturbing documentary, Arthur Jones plunges us into the heart of the ultra-right in the United States. Through the misadventures of Pepe the Frog, a joint-smoking batrachian drawn by Matt Furie and bombarded in spite of himself as an effigy of the alt-right. To see on the BrutX platform.

How could the drawing of a lanky frog with dark circles and a wide, slightly flabby mouth become the symbol of the American ultra-right? Initially, Pepe the Frog, born under the pencil of illustrator Matt Furie, smokes joints, drinks, plays video games with his friends and leads the life of a disillusioned young adult. His escapades are published on the social network MySpace, then in the pages of the comics Boy’s Club in 2005. Arthur Jones, also a cartoonist, traces in a documentary that is both fascinating and terrifying the ascent and then the uncontrollable plunge into the fachosphere, with a detour through cryptocurrencies, of the harmless batrachian. With a device hosting many witnesses, some more convincing than others, the documentary details this curious phenomenon of the object that escapes its creator.

At first, Pepe the Frog’s placid pout was relayed massively in the form of memes – viral images used to express an emotion or an opinion – within the 4chan forum where anonymity and the absence of moderation allowed young who claim to be NEET (no school, no job, no education), in opposition to norms (“normal people”), to express themselves. But when the image of their mascot, of which they generally do not know the origin, is taken over by stars like Katy Perry or Nicki Minaj, the members of the forum publish in retaliation memes that are more and more violent and shocking, dressing up the frog with a Hitler mustache or replacing his bubble “Feels good man” (literally “it feels good, man”) with despicable anti-Semitic messages. Pepe the Frog then entered the neo-Nazi networks and thealt right American will even make it its banner during the 2016 presidential campaign.