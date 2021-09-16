the story of the cursed sequels

Let’s allow ourselves a little game. Are in the Marvel phase dedicated to the multiverse and the infinite possibilities that make up the prism of reality, so why not imagine one in which some of the famous works of the past have materialized? It seems a bit like an opening What If …?, we realize it, yet all this noise dedicated to the spider man deserves a dream veil. And if you want, here you will find the review of the last episode of What If …?.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer made something vibrate in the hearts of all fans of the superhero universe. They must have been the glasses of the only true Doctor Octopus and its “Hello Peter” or it must have been the laughter of the Goblin. A whirlwind of speculation and hype has hit these weeks on the expected fatigue of the Marvel house, arriving for December 17, 2021.

The Spider-Man of the past

The Spider-Verse perfume, however, is not an absolute novelty of these latest projects. Marvel’s superhero symbol of optimism in the past he had various possibilities for relaunch and would have had to compete with the many memorable antagonists of his saga.

Today we try to trace a well-defined path on what were the initial plans of Sony for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3: two cursed sequels, never made, which would have consecrated the evolution of the character on the big screen. In fact, it is known that there had been hearings for the follow-up of Spider-Man 3 and that the schedule agreed between Sam Raimi and Sony has been spread over several years of work.

The disgrace of certain professional dynamics and artistic needs has then reformulated the destiny of the hero, culminating in the upheaval pulled by Tom Holland. What were the dreams in the drawer of past works and what would they show the general public?

The Spider-Verse that never sprouted

Let’s take a cue from the recent trailer to dwell on some interesting details. The return of Alfred Molina as the famous Doctor Octopus of Spider-Man 2 it’s an example that made our hearts stop, but there are also general gasps like the Electro played by Jamie Foxx.

For now, the cauldron of ideas and possibilities that is simmering will allow us to create projects that were impossible to propose until recently.

Electro and the Vulture were, for example, the antagonists designated by Sam Raimi as essential to the Sinister Six, the team of super villains that was supposed to face our darling. The director’s love for Adrian Toomes has been heralded on multiple occasions, so much so that he would probably have dedicated the entire film to the clash between the two. The actor designated for this role was John Malkovich and the preparations were now ready, as well as for the entry on the scene of Felicia Hardy, aka the Black Cat.

The latter was juxtaposed with Anne Hathaway, whom Raimi did not fail to praise for her performance during the audition. She would not only have been an intriguing character with a timeless charm, but she would have shared a fleeting romantic curtain with Spider-Man. Destiny then wanted neither of them to have the opportunity to carve out a prominent space in Spider-Man 3 and this then clipped the wings of the characters’ future plans in possible subsequent chapters.

The incomplete drawing in Sam Raimi’s drawer

The idea of ​​what was wasted in the third chapter also flashed in Sam Raimi’s mind in the discussions and insistent rumors that tried to piece together the mosaic of the possible Spider-Man 4. The director’s goal had always been to deploy the Vulture in the field, but it did not stop at these speculations alone.

It all seemed decided on the introduction of Mysterio, one of the villains par excellence in Spider-Man and appeared in the last dedicated film, so much so that it was rumored about the inclusion, now certain, of Bruce Campbell. The director never hid the desire to make him take on the role of such an important character, emphasizing the shameless similarity that brought them closer.

The actor had already peeped into some elusive scene in the trilogy and this was an important wake-up call for the fans, who began with force – and with good reason – to manifest a healthy hype in his recurring appearances, as if they were part of a larger design.

Loading... Advertisements

Sam Raimi also said nothing about the plans that gave the Vulture a fundamental role, not just for its appearance. Sony expressed the need to be able to advertise a love story, and found in the love parenthesis between Spider-Man and the daughter of the raider of the skies what he so desired. It would have been interesting to discover the evolution of this long-awaited fil rouge.

Raimi’s dream finally found its bitter conclusion, as first and foremost the director himself slipped away from the project, followed by the much loved Tobey Maguire and the Mary Jane of that time, then played by Kirsten Dunst, who stated in no uncertain terms that she was not interested in continuing with the absence of the two mentioned above. A bizarre result, for one of the series that had cloaked the box office with successes and riches, as well as being loved by a huge slice of fans.

The Secret of the Sinister Six

The same fate also happened to the Amazing Spider-Man saga that, with the bad feedback obtained after the second chapter, he no longer had the opportunity to enjoy the limelight. Sony Pictures had concrete intentions to follow the Marvelian model to make Spider-Man a project full of iconic enemies.

The lack of public and critical appreciation, however, was not indulgent with Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, who had to hang up the costume before seeing another sequel made. Fate did not permit to Amazing Spider-Man to be able to reappear in theaters cinematic, but what were the premises for his return? First of all, the presence of Paul Giamatti in the role of Rhino was confirmed: one of the canonical villains par excellence of the narrative arc.

Marc Webb on the throne of directing was now taken for granted, so the project was much more than an idea. The secret ending of the second chapter had made it clear that the direction of the saga was oriented towards the long-awaited crossover between Spider-Man and the Sinister Six, the culmination of the plan centered on the Spider-Verse.

However, there were rumors about Spider-Man’s unexpected possibility of abusing a secret formula that could allow him to bring back the dead and the people dear to him. It would not miss the return of the Goblin and a curious, as well as sinister, character who would be called The Gentleman. In short, a dense and intriguing narrative branch, which probably would have made Peter collide with his creaky past and would have uncovered the nature of the hero’s famous antagonists.

The story, however, then designated Tom Holland as the heir to take on the role of the hero. The succession of artistic vicissitudes took years of work to forge a new idea of ​​the Spider-Man concept. Its own ecosystem has been redesigned and calibrated according to the needs of the current audience, thus extinguishing the enthusiasm of many nostalgics. Concerns about the hero’s future and regrets about the past can, however, evaporate into Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The baptism of the “spider baby”

On the one hand there is the lack of cinematic rendering of the clash between the spider and the Sinister Six, while on the other there is a cast that anyone would like to see once again on the big screen. The entry on the scene of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be good for everyone. It would pay homage to the two previous sagas and write the right happy ending for two actors who have given their best in their costumes.

Last but not least it would be a moving handover for Tom Holland, which would get the virtual “blessing” of the two historical protagonists in a film that would really be able to put a point to the hidden desires of the community. The scheme is ready and well orchestrated, it would be a shame to miss such an opportunity, especially in a historical moment like this. Between the cinematographic course and the hero’s success also in videogame format, where others see only yet another piece for phase four you can glimpse the perfect year to enhance and strengthen the brand linked to Spider-Man.