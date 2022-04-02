the story of the ‘doll fashion’ that sells 1,000 million dollars per year

And they were not the only efforts. To lessen the criticism that accused them of promoting a stereotype of beauty, that same year, Mattel launched a series of dolls with different skin and eye colors, different bodies and different styles, called Fashionistas. However, it was not until two years later when the barbie billing it picked up again.

Luis Felipe Díaz Muñoz, professor at the Banking and Commercial School (EBC), considers the doll had not faced the changes that the world was experiencing regarding the conceptualization of beauty, nor the needs of the new generations who wanted to see themselves reflected in the dolls, until new dolls began to appear on the market.

“Barbie was trying to make changes to suit the market but stopped doing so because she was rejected. He brought out (before 2015) the first African-American Barbie but with Caucasian eyes, it was not well accepted and the idea was withdrawn”, explains Díaz Muñoz. “Barbie took a long time to adapt to the market, there was a lot of resistance,” he adds.

Keeping Up: Barbie Movie

live action

Amid growth in sales and changes in society, the fashion doll already has a strategy to stay on top of the toy industry: a film which, for the first time, will not be cartoons. This film agreed by Mattel and Warner Bros, and which will star Margot Robbie, It will hit the big screen in 2023.

Pedro Beltrán Cuervo, a specialist from the Mexican Faculty of Architecture, Design and Communication at La Salle University, comments that for a brand to have characters that are part of children’s history through so many decades generates a brand heritage and a product identification. And although Barbie faced criticism, she has responded to changes in the industry, a trend that remains strong especially in the United States, where Barbie has her own dream house.

“The social inclusion that brands have within children’s toys is important, I don’t know if it is so important in Mexico, but in the United States, with this search for cultural identity, it is a relevant characteristic, which recognizes Latin girls of Latin American descent. Asian African feel identified in the toys” says Beltrán. “The brands that have been able to survive are those that have been able to adapt to the sociocultural needs of the times and not remain in the rigid schemes of the traditional scheme and Barbie has to adapt to these changes.”

For now, Barbie ranks as the fourth-largest toy brand in the world, with a brand value of $588 million in 2022, up from $378 million in 2021, when it ranked No. 5, according to the ranking of ‘The 25 most valuable toy brands’, prepared by Brand Finance.

Meanwhile, in addition to diversity, Barbie is committed to a collectors’ market, a segment that has tripled its participation, according to the manager. This has also been driven by e-commerce, which opened an opportunity for the company to consolidate its wrist portfolio to be more homogeneous and allow access to models that are available in the United States, and that were previously out of reach. buyers from Mexico and Latin America. Meanwhile, they bet on the regionalization of some Barbie models.

“We have had an acceptable participation and leadership in all the markets where we compete. In Mexico we have also managed to complement this brand with local relevance, for example, one of the most important launches each year is the Day of the Dead Barbie, and this year we incorporated Ken into our collection, which sold more than 20,000 units in two days. that we brought”, declares Galván Duque.