the story of the first Microsoft console

Before 2001, when the first XBOX was released, the console market was a total prerogative of the major Japanese hardware manufacturers. After the crisis of the videogame industry, which occurred in the early part of the 80s and which saw Nintendo revitalize a practically stopped market, it was difficult to find large investments in the sector by Western companies, who preferred to produce software at the most.

Atari also made an attempt in 1993 but the response of the users was meager and first the Jaguar project, then the Jaguar CD, were wrecked without the possibility of appeal.

Phenomenology of a twist

This dominance of the rising sun characterized all the 90s, until the moment when one of the most high-sounding names in the technology industry decided to take the field with billions of dollars behind him and a great desire to do well. Indeed, Bill Gates’ company was no stranger to the market as early as the early 1980s with its Flight Simulator and later with the various Age of Empires, Microsoft has always kept an eye on the gaming industry.

Perhaps the most important step came with the Windows 95 SDKs in which DirectX was integrated, a set of APIs (application programming interfaces) which should have facilitated developers in the creation of games on the Windows platform, but Microsoft never showed a specific interest in the console market until the presentation of Sony PlayStation 2. The Japanese giant, on the strength of the enormous success of PlayStation, announced its second console as a system capable of conveying all kinds of entertainment, including video games, films and music.

Sony’s strategy set off an alarm bell in Microsoft, which feared a future in which its operating systems were in danger of being relegated to professional use only, cutting off a huge chunk of domestic consumers.

The Redmond giant had already taken its first steps in the industry with a partnership to integrate Windows CE on the Dreamcast, which would have facilitated PC ports on the SEGA console, but the lack of interest in the console did not lead to the hoped-for success.

Gates himself tried to contact then Sony CEO Nobuyuki Idei before the announcement of Playstation 2, proposing to provide the operating system for the new gaming machine, but Sony declined the offer, preferring to continue developing their own software in-house.

DirectX Box

To realize his idea, Gates hired two separate teams: on the one hand the same engineers and programmers who developed DirectX for Microsoft and on the other the members of WebTV, a company that Microsoft had just acquired the rights to, much more experienced in the hardware field.

The approaches proposed to Gates by the two teams were totally different. The DirectX team wanted to make a console very similar to a PC, with a reworked version of Windows 2000 and DirectX 8.1, while the WebTV team preferred a more classic approach, with a machine built from scratch on a Windows CE basis, therefore not compatible with DirectX, which could compete with Sony also in terms of price.

At this stage of development, the project was dubbed “Midway“in memory of the homonymous battle in which the Japanese forces suffered a major defeat by the American forces.

On May 5, 1999, the two teams presented their ideas during a meeting with about twenty people e Gates decided to continue with the DirectX team project which, although more complex and perhaps more expensive, had on its side the presence of a hard disk and the idea of ​​a console also based on connectivity, the key to proposing a more interesting offer than Sony.

Initially the idea was to collaborate with a large hardware manufacturer to make the console but the first prototypes highlighted how important it was. also create the hardware internally, making the project much more expensive in an instant.

The engineers working on Microsoft’s new machine ironically called it “Coffin Box“, convinced that this project would mark the end of their careers in Redmond. At this point, the initial project had been totally upset and the console, as such, could not provide direct access to Windows, as it was impossible to do so without compromising inexorably boot times and that immediacy typical of the console market.

The team presented Gates with all the new changes and the manufacturing cost revision at a meeting on February 14, 2000, which was later renamed. “The Valentine’s Day Massacre“.

Gates went on a rampage: the console that was supposed to put Windows at the center of the project it had ended up making it even more marginal and costs had soared. Despite everything, however, Gates wanted to defeat Sony and gave his green light to the continuation of the project.

Apart from the internal nicknames given to the project jokingly, there were many initial ideas for what would be the final name of the console: “Windows Entertainment Project“,”Microsoft Total Gaming“,”Microsoft Interactive Network Device” And “Microsoft Interactive Center“. Among the names at stake was also DirectX Box, name used by the development team to remember the API on which the system was based. The team, during the exchange of internal emails, had promptly renamed it to Xbox, but the marketing department of Microsoft did not particularly appreciate this nickname, preferring alternatives such as “11-X” or “Eleven-X“.

A market survey was also set up to choose the definitive name of the new console e Xbox was listed as a candidate just to prove how unpopular it was. Against all odds, however, Xbox was the most popular and, in spite of Microsoft’s marketing offices, it was definitively chosen.

One PC in a box

As mentioned above, Microsoft’s console was almost entirely derived from PC hardware. A processor was chosen Intel Pentium III at 180 nm and clocked at 733 MHz, in a slightly customized version. To be fair, it must be said that the first Xbox prototypes used AMD processors but in the end, for political reasons of relations between Microsoft and Intel, the aforementioned Pentium processors were chosen and it is said that AMD became aware of this “betrayal“only during the presentation of the machine.

The Xbox CPU, like all those based on Intel’s P6 architecture, could use a 14-stage pipeline and this allowed to maximize CPU usage. In addition, he was able to reorder processes without necessarily having to run them in order and could use Speculative Prediction, a system which, based on the outcome of the operations previously carried out using some algorithms, predicted the outcome of some calculations without having to redo them, thus increasing overall performance.

The console used DDR ram, a type certainly faster than those used by direct competitors, but even in this case, as did many other consoles, the 64 MB available used UMA technology and in practice they were shared between CPU and GPU. Although this approach was usually problematic in terms of performance, the choice to divide the RAM into 4 banks of 16 MB and the implementation of the NV2A Northbridge that sorted the processes on the various banks, guaranteed performance much above the average.

The XGPU, also integrated into the Northbrige NV2A, it was produced by NVIDIA, based on GeForce3 technology and was clocked at 233 MHz. Choosing NVIDIA, which currently seems like a very sensible move, was much less so at the time.

Indeed, the market at that time was dominated by 3DFX with his Voodoo 2 (in this regard, we recommend reading our special on the history of 3DFX and its legacy) and NVIDIA was struggling to stay afloat, but despite everything, Microsoft’s choice was ultimately a winner. NVIDIA, with this new GPU, had the merit of changing the approach to development introducing the concept of shaders.

Prior to the GeForce3 series, a large portion of the graphics pipeline was handled by the CPU, leaving the GPU to speed up the rasterization process. NVIDIA’s new chips, on the other hand, could accelerate model transformation, lighting calculations and texture coordinate management, freeing up the CPU load that could dealing with better physics or more complex AI.

The resolution was the standard resolution of the period, namely 640×480. The audio sector was managed by the NVIDIA MCPX 200 MHz chip, capable of synthesizing 256 voices at 48 KHz and managing audio streams with Dolby Digital and DTS encoding.

In this context, Xbox was the first console to be able to work on 5.1 audio in real time, whereas previously it was only possible in non-interactive sequences.

Microsoft, in an attempt to replicate the Playstation’s compact controller design, tried to contact Mitsumi Electric, which supplied the printed circuit boards to Sony for its Dualshocks, but the company refused to produce a similar design for Bill’s company as well. Gates. This led to Xbox having a controller nearly three times the size of Playstation 2. The “Duke“did not introduce major innovations regarding the keys, but had a proprietary port to use a memory card very similar to the one present on the Dreamcast controller, so as to facilitate the passage of data between consoles.

The very generous dimensions of the console compared to its competitors were due to the precise choice of wanting to use components taken directly from the PC market such as the huge DVD player capable of reading dual layer DVDs up to 8.5 gb andstandard 3.5-inch 8GB hard drive.

For this reason, Xbox was credited with being the first console to integrate a hard drive, which allowed not only to completely disengage from the concept of a memory card for saving, but also to access a whole series of services that were previously impossible to obtain. Also thanks to the ethernet port on the console, Xbox was the first to provide its users with the possibility of play online in a structured way, although Dreamcast had also attempted a similar approach with far less exciting results.

The house of Masterchief

Microsoft, with Xbox, brought a small but big revolution to the console market by going to lay the foundations for what would become modern gaming, based on increasingly connected online, multiplayer and console services. The power of the console allowed truly surprising ports, such as Doom 3 and Half Life 2, titles that struggled on most PCs of the time but which ran, with obvious graphics compromises, on the console of the Redmond giant.

Unveiled by Bill Gates and Dwayne “The Rock“Johnson at CES in Las Vegas on January 3, 2001 and released at midnight on November 15, 2001, Xbox, in its 8 years of marketing, has sold just over 24 million units.

Despite the encouraging results, higher than the Nintendo GameCube and Sega Dreamcast, with an introductory price of $ 299 and a loss of approximately $ 125 per unit, the Xbox project in its first version was an economic debacle for Microsoft which was unable to place the 50 million units expected to return the investment, also due to the lack of interest in the console outside the US. Despite this, Xbox during its life cycle has been the cradle of many IPs that have become history of the medium such as Halo, Fable and Forza. First Halo and then Halo 2, one of the best-selling titles with 8.46 million copies, contributed to the success of Xbox Live and online gaming. On balance, on the occasion of its first twenty years, we can say that the first Xbox was an excellent entry point for Microsoft into the world of consoles and now one of the cornerstones of today’s market.