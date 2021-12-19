The story of the flirtation between Prince William and Britney Spears

Seems the most unlikely of the crossovers in between The Crown And Britney vs Spears yet there was a moment, around the 2000s, when between Prince William and the singer there was room for a flirtation. It is not our runaway fantasy that says this, but the real biographer Christopher Andersen in the book Brother and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan. The story unfolds between the pages of the revelation book between William and Britney, a liason remained in the field of the Platonist, perhaps also due to the fault of Queen Elizabeth II who did not look favorably on the thing.

According to Christopher Andersen, in the 2000s, when William was a golden bachelor and Britney Spears was at the peak of her careerlong before the protection lasted 13 years, the spark struck between the two. So the prince and the pop star had “a cyber history” explains Andersen “Maybe there were also some phone calls, but I don’t know that in the end they managed to meet”.

Britney herself expressed herself on the matter in an interview with ITV in 2002, where she said she had an exchange of emails with the prince who then “he had to reach me” somewhere “but it didn’t work”. The gossip at the time was going crazy, so much so that the tabloids began to hold the title From queen of pop to princess of Wales and even William was not free from questions about the singer. For his part, however, the prince has always been more evasive than Spears and during an interview about flirting he replied angrily “I don’t like being exploited in this way”.

But William, according to Andersen, was not the only one to misgive the situation. In fact, it seems that Queen Elizabeth, troubled by the rumors about flirting, has decided to nip the thing in the bud. As revealed theIndependent in 2000, Buckingham Palace had let Britney Spears know she had to “quit, and immediately, to storm the son of the heir to the throne with letters and e-mail messages. “So it was that between Britney and William the flirtation never went through, either for two fundamentally very different characters, or for the hand of grandmother Elizabeth II. But if the two had managed to overcome these obstacles, today we would have a pop princess very distant from Kate Middleton. What about her? What will she think of this flirtation? Perhaps underneath she thanks her majesty’s intervention.

