The story of the girl with Down syndrome killed in a Russian bombing that moves Ukraine

More than 20 people were killed in the Russian attack on the town of Vinnytsia, located southwest of kyiv and far from the center of the fighting in Donbas. Three of the dead were children. Of the three, the only one identified so far is Liza, 4 years old.

The image of Lisa’s baby stroller, abandoned on a street and bloodied, circulates on the internet after the attack that occurred on Thursday, which the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has described as “terrorist act”.

Shortly before the attack, Liza’s mother posted a video of the walk on social networks. The little girl was pushing the cart and her mother asked her, “Bunny, where are we going now?”

Local media reported that at that time the mother was accompanying her daughter to speech therapy.

First lady

Liza’s mother, Iryna Dmitrieva, was very active on social media, sharing photos and videos on Instagram about, among other topics, the experience of raising a girl with Down syndrome.

At first it was reported that Iryna had also died in the attack, but so far it is known that it was seriously injured.

Although Iryna is from Vinnytsia, she lived and worked in Kyiv before the war. According to acquaintances, the woman decided to return to where her relatives live after the bombing of the Ukrainian capital.

Liza’s death even reached the Twitter of the country’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, with whom she had starred in a christmas video in 2021.

“The little fighter managed to paint in half an hour not only herself, her festive dress, but also all the other children, me, the cameramen and the director,” Olena Zelenska recalled about that filming.

“Look at her alive, please. I cry with her loved ones,” added the first lady.

no safe places

Liza’s cart was the first thing that caught the attention of the BBC’s envoy to Vinnytsia, Sarah Rainsford.

“There’s a pram lying on its side in the square, its pink canvas seat stained with blood.. The ruins of the tall Jubilee building lie ahead, with all its windows blown out,” Rainsford wrote.

The correspondent indicated that the population of this city must have felt safe far from the front line.

But the three Russian missiles that hit an office block and damaged residential buildings changed this perception forever.

image source, Getty Images

“There is no safe place in Ukraine. Russian missile strikes – which Moscow says are aimed at military targets – can hit anywhere at any time, with dire results,” Rainsford concluded.

As reported by the Ukrainian service of the BBC, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine 352 children have died.

The attack occurred when the European Union’s Foreign Affairs and Justice Ministers were scheduled to meet in The Hague for a conference on the alleged Russian war crimes.

In a statement released later, the EU called the attack an atrocity and said civilians continued to pay a heavy price in the war, “due to Russia’s fundamental disregard for international humanitarian law.”