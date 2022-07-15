News

The story of the girl with Down syndrome killed in a Russian bombing that moves Ukraine

  • BBC News World

More than 20 people were killed in the Russian attack on the town of Vinnytsia, located southwest of kyiv and far from the center of the fighting in Donbas. Three of the dead were children. Of the three, the only one identified so far is Liza, 4 years old.

The image of Lisa’s baby stroller, abandoned on a street and bloodied, circulates on the internet after the attack that occurred on Thursday, which the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has described as “terrorist act”.

Shortly before the attack, Liza’s mother posted a video of the walk on social networks. The little girl was pushing the cart and her mother asked her, “Bunny, where are we going now?”

Local media reported that at that time the mother was accompanying her daughter to speech therapy.

