the story of the journalist who committed suicide on television

This is the story of Christine Chubbuck, the news anchor who pulled out a gun and killed herself in front of thousands of viewers.

July 15, 1974. Christine Chubbuck he had been reading news for eight minutes on his slot on the morning show SuncoastDigest when he brought his hand under the desk to the center of the forum and I take a weapon. Seconds later, viewers of the channel WXLTV from Sarasota, Florida witnessed something shocking: the first suicide on live television.

But what led Chubbuck, a journalist and news anchor to perform such an act? What triggered that Christine, whom years later movies, books and hundreds of videos on YouTube would be dedicated to him, decided to put an end to his life and the tranquility of the viewers of a small town in the southern United States? This is his story.

Who was Christine Chubbuck?

Born on August 24, 1944 in Ohio, Christine Chubbuck He had a seemingly normal life. grew up with his parents and siblingswent to privileged schools and always had the freedom to choose what he wanted to do in his future, whether it was study dramatic arts either try your luck on tv.

After taking courses in Boston and New York, Christine landed a small role as an assistant producer on two shows on WQED-TV, a local channel in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. However, she gave this up to work for four years in a hospital in Florida, where his family had a summer house. Chubbuck would continue his social work by serving as assistant in children’s hospitals and putting on a tiny puppet show for sick children until the day they die.

Already in the seventies, the journalist was hired by the Channel 7 – a subsidiary of the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) in Florida – to do local reporting focused on issues affecting their community. Unfortunately, most of his pieces were overshadowed by media scandals and the television station’s interest in attracting viewers with more “juicy” news.

What was the first suicide on live television?

July 15, 1974 didn’t start out like any other day in the WXLTV newsroom. The morning production SuncoastDigest started working on the day show with a strange request from Chubbuck: open your participation reading three newsemphasizing a Florida restaurant shooting happened a day before.

Upon learning that images of the event could not be transmitted due to a mechanical error, Christine Chubbuck turned to the camera and said: “In keeping with WXLTV’s policy of presenting the most immediate and comprehensive local news reporting on blood and guts, TV40 presents what is believed to be a television first. Full color, exclusive coverage of a suicide attempt“.

Before anyone could react, the reporter pulled out a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver and shot herself in the back of the head. Once the body hit the ground, confusion took over the forum. The channel’s signal was interrupted and in its place a sign appeared stating that they were experiencing technical problems.

Christine Chubbuck was treated by paramedics and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she was treated for 14 hours.. In the evening, just as Florida doctors were declaring the reporter dead, the show’s chief information officer, Mike Simmons, found the puppets that Christine used to entertain sick children and the continuation of the Suncoast Digest script where he had written what his replacement would have to say during his coverage of the event: “TV personality Christine Chubbuck shot herself on a live broadcast of Channel 40’s morning show. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where her condition remains critical.“.

Why did Christine Chubbuck commit suicide?

Chubbuck’s action may have come as a big surprise to those watching on television or his co-workers. But for her family it was just the latest event in a long chain of decisions triggered by depression that had plagued the news anchor for decades.

According to his mother, Christine had battled mental health issues and suicidal tendencies since her teens.. In the early seventies she even tried to take her own life with a drug overdose; this led her to be treated by a psychiatrist. The fact that an ovary had been removed – endangering her ability to get pregnant – and the little contact he had with other people beyond his family they also played an important role in his fatal act.

Christine Chubbuck, the first person to commit suicide on televisionwas cremated and her ashes were scattered in the Gulf of Mexico in the summer of 1974. Since then her story has inspired movies—since ‘network‘ (1976) to biography ‘Christina‘ (2016) with Rebecca Hall–, documentaries and videos on YouTube that address her unfortunate death. Everyone speculates about the fate of the video that managed to capture the shot in front of the cameras. The clip, recorded by the television station, remains lost to this day.

