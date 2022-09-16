The story of the man who discovered a flaw in an ATM and became rich…for a while

Casually, discovered a crack in the “System” and, neither slow nor lazy, he took advantage of her. That gave him a taste, at least for a while, of the glamorous life of the rich that is prohibitive for the vast majority of us.

In the words of a famous television host we could synthesize: “It’s bad, but not that bad”. (End of quote)

The truth is that Dan Saunders, who is 29 years old and is the protagonist of this story, had a great time for about five months until guilt washed over him and he decided to put an end to it.

But, who takes away the danced?

The find that changed his life

DanSaunders, I was having a drink in Wangarattahis hometown, three hours north of Melbourne, Australia, with some friends when he found out he had run out of money.

So, like any of us, he went to an ATM to withdraw cash. what would happen next it would change his life forever.







He tells it in an interview Vice: “I wanted to withdraw my account balance and I kept getting the message ‘balance not available at this time’. I put 200 (Australian) dollars from my credit account into my savings account and the teller said ‘Transaction cancelled’ and he returned my card“, it started.

“Because it seemed very strange to me, I tried to withdraw $200 from the savings account to see what would happen. He gave me the money, I went back to the bar and kept drinking“Continued the man who, although at that moment he did not give it importance, sensed that something strange had happened.

Back at the bar, Saunders thought about it so when he left he decided to go back to the cashier. “I decided to try again. I made another transfer of 200 and took the money out. Then 500, and then 600, out of curiosity,” he says.

And he was excited: “Between I was half drunk and I was bored, I kept trying. It was like a magic trick“.

Money, money and more money

The next morning, when he woke up with a bit of a hangover the man doubted that what had happened the night before had actually happened so he got up and went to see if the money was still there. And yes, there she was.

His eyes widened. “The money was there, in the wallet. I called the bank to get the balance of the savings account, which at that time was $2,000 in debt,” he explained.







And he continued: “I assumed that there was a certain time lag between the withdrawals I made at the ATM and the balance of my account, which meant that the amount spent could be covered by making a transfer each night between the credit account and the savings account.

“He could “create” the money by making a transfer between one and three in the morning, which was when I realized that the ATMs were not connected to the network”.

And this is how he explains his discovery: “The first day I spent 2,000 dollars, but on the second I made a transfer of 4,000, to make sure that the balance did not go negative. The transfer it became effective at night and was revoked a day later“.







“But if you got ahead of that reversal by making another transfer, you could make the system think you had millions. Then I went to the bank and they told me that my balance was one million dollars. The numbers went up and down on the screen like a yoyo.”

rich for 5 months

Saunders’ next five months would be insane. She threw super luxurious parties, rented private planes and even paid your friends’ college fees.

“It was very addictive to know that with just one keystroke you could make your balance increase millions; I felt like a caveman who had just discovered fire,” he says.







“If you have imagination and money, you can help people fulfill their wildest dreams. it is very addictiveespecially when the money comes out of nowhere,” he adds.

Dan found that “when they know you have money, they treat you differently.” “This is how the rich live. People change their mindset and attitude toward you when they find out your account balance.”

The point of no return

Of course, Saunders knew that the money had not been earned in “good law.” And that, in someone who has some conscience, can weigh. In Dan without a doubt it weighed, and a lot.

“When you spend most of your life doing things “right” and suddenly you start doing them “wrong”, it’s not easy. I started having panic attacks. Every time the phone rang, I would rush to answer it.”







“I was paranoid. I even dreamed of it. One night I had a nightmare that a SWAT team was waiting for me in front of the hotel where I was staying. I remember waking up drenched in sweat and at that moment the doorbell rang. It is done. It’s over. They’re coming for me, I thought—which would have been a relief, really—but it turned out to be the maid, wanting to know if she needed clean towels.”

“I think a small part of me wanted it to be over, but I was over it. The point of no return. My life had taken a radical change. At the bank they asked me if I had been to this place or that. I told them yes and they assured me that there was nothing to worry about, that they were just checking that it was me. It was so weird, everything.”

The weight was very strong. The fear was very real. Saunders understood that he could no longer continue. Y one day he stopped making the transfers. However, he knew that at some point they would charge him.

Please stop me!

A month later, Saunders called the bank and was not surprised by the answer he received. “Now you are in the hands of the police and we cannot talk to you. The police will call you, but he got into a big mess“, they told them.

But the thing was delayed. Dan tried to continue his life, although it was not easy for him. He felt that at any moment they were going to come looking for him. It was two years like this. “I couldn’t go on with my life because I always had the theme present, in some way. It’s just that, let’s see, who steals money like that and then does nothing?“.

“I was going to the psychiatrist because I couldn’t anymore with the feeling of guilt and anxiety. She felt the need to talk about it with someone. And the professional made me see that it was important for me to give myself up, to clear my conscience and turn the page.”

Million Dollar ATM Dan Saunders

“So, in an effort to work things out, I went to the Herald Sun and other media outlets. They even did a video interview for me. In the end, it took three articles in the press and an appearance on national television for me to be taken seriously.”

Dan was eventually arrested and brought to trial where he was found guilty and sent to prison. “I served a year in prison and then I was released on 18 months of community service,” he explained.

Saunders now works in a bar where he is a bartender. “I have learned that when tempted, it’s easy to forget your principlesbut little by little I am returning to normal,” he closed.

And yes, the movie is coming

Finally, it was estimated that in just five months Dan managed to withdraw 1.6 million Australian dollars, the equivalent of almost 1.1 million euros.

The young man told his story through an eight-part podcast that has become a big hit in australiaso the next step will be a movie.

As published by the Australian newspaper TheWesthis story will be made into a movie.

And you, would you have surrendered?

