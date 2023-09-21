The story of the nanny who was abandoned without compensation by Gerard Piqué





21 September 2023, 16:15

the great shakira is a boss Even though the name of his new hit is ‘El Jefe’. This proposal has only been on YouTube for a few hours and has already received great views. With the band Fuerza Resida, the artist explicitly criticizes labor inequality by singing the testimony of a worker and comparing his salary to that of his superior: “I have a lousy boss, who doesn’t pay me a good salary.” ,

The song is directed by none other than American director Zora Frantzis, who has worked with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Demi Lovato and won awards for video clips like Rosalía’s ‘A Pale’. A little joke.

Are there poison darts in ‘The Boss’? It is evident. If with ‘Session 53’, Shakira mentioned Gerard’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, with the now iconic “You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor”, in this project she targeted Joan Piqué with a revealing Have done “They say there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years, but my former father-in-law is still there and does not set foot in the grave.,







relax, there’s still sauce left. There is another nuclear bomb hidden in the words of Sasha and Milan’s mother and its impact will be on those who take care of them. We’re referring to when a guy from Barranquilla announced “Lily Melgar, this song is for you, Joe they did not compensate you“And makes special mention of her children’s grandmother.

Lily Melgar was the nanny who looked after the couple’s children and had a very close relationship with Shakira. In fact, several media outlets have warned that it was the Bolivian employee who reported the ‘monotonia’ interpreter while in Barcelona atheism Of Pike.

As Shakira reveals in the song, Cule’s anger over the worker’s behavior led to her not being compensated when the contractual relationship was terminated.

photo | Gtres

