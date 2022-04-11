The story of the No vax who kidnaps the Swiss vaccination chief and ends up killed by the police

The head of the Swiss vaccination advisory commission said he was the victim of a brief kidnapping on March 31 last. The man accused of kidnapping him was meanwhile killed by the Swiss police during a shooting. The story began to be talked about in the press on April 8, but the identity of the kidnapped person was not known. Then with a public statement Christoph Berger explained that he was kidnapped for an hour on March 31 last and his kidnapper asked him for a large sum of money to release him. “He made no reference to my role as committee chair,” Berger said. He who says he was released after promising the kidnapper that he would fulfill his demands. In the meantime, however, on Wednesday 6 April, Swiss police shot dead a 38-year-old German citizen who is seriously suspected of kidnapping Berger. The alleged kidnapper, whose name and surname were not disclosed, was found in the town of Wädenswil in the canton of Zurich, and was killed by special police units. With him, he tells today Republic, his partner, a 28 year old Swiss, has died, apparently reached by a shot exploded by the suspect himself. The newspaper specifies that the man was a follower of the flat earth theory and a No vax. An accomplice of his was arrested.

