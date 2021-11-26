The story of the policeman who killed a pedestrian and took the body home to his mother

It happened in Newark, New Jersey: agent Louis Santiago was arrested along with his mother and the person who was traveling with him on the night of the accident.

An agent who overwhelms and kills a pedestrian and then, instead of calling for help, loads the body into the car and takes it home to figure out how to get rid of it. It looks like the plot of a movie and instead it is what really happened a few weeks ago in the United States. We’re in Newark, New Jersey, and he’s finished in handcuffs a young policeman of 25 years of the local department. The fatal accident dates back to the night of last November 1st.

The policeman Louis Santiago he was arrested along with his mother and the person traveling with him on the night of the accident. As we read in the American media, that night the agent, the son of an officer from the same district, was in a Honda Accord car and was driving home when he a 29-year-old nurse was run over and killed, Damian Dymka. After the crash, neither he nor the person in his company, the contemporary Albert Guzman, called for help to help the victim. Immediately after the accident the two moved away, then after a few minutes they returned to the crash site to clearly understand the seriousness of the fact. And not even at that moment did they ask for help. But, on the contrary, they decided to hide the nurse’s body and loaded it into the car.

The policeman, who was off duty at the time, went home and woke up his mother, 53-year-old Annette Santiago, and began to discuss with her to understand what to do to avoid problems. But he hadn’t come to terms with his father, who didn’t help his son get rid of the body but raised the alarm and had him arrested. It was the father of the young agent, a policeman like him, who called 911. When the police arrived at the house, they found the body of the young victim. placed in the rear seat of the Honda. Louis Santiago, his mother and friend were arrested and then released on parole, pending trial.