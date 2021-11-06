The Story of the Real Rocky – Tight Time

It was not Rocky Marciano, but Chuck Wepner, a life in the cinema and a meeting with Muhammad Alì that inspired the creation of the most famous cinematic boxer

Released in 1976, the film Rocky achieved extraordinary success, grossing two hundred and twenty-five million dollars (after costing only one), winning three Oscars (Best Picture, Best Director and Best Editing) and consecrating Sylvester Stallone as a world-class star.

Due to the name chosen for the protagonist, and a poster that appears during the film, many thought that the figure of Balboa was inspired by the famous boxer Rocky Marciano.

In reality, Stallone wrote the script in one go, immediately after attending the meeting Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner; a meeting that in fact is very reminiscent of the one between Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed.

The Bayonne Bleeder

Born in New York in 1939 but immediately moved, with his family, to Bayonne in New jersey, Chuck Wepner approached boxing in the army, and at the end of the military service he began a good career.

Lacking much talent, Wepner was a excellent cashier and an athlete of great courage and competitive tenacity (characteristics easily found in Rocky Balboa). He often remained in the ring fighting despite numerous injuries, which is why he was nicknamed The bloody of Bayonne.

The battle with Ali

Thanks to the good results, Wepner could aspire to fight with the holder of the world champion title. Wepner figured it was going to be George Foreman. Instead Muhammad Ali defeated the latter on October 30, 1974 during what was probably the most famous boxing match ever.

On March 24 of the following year, Wepner thus crossed the gloves with “the greatest”, which was naturally considered the big favorite. While previously Wepner had always been forced to split between training and various jobs to make ends meet (like Rocky), this time he could prepare himself by focusing only on boxing, and he came in great shape.

Many commentators predicted a quick victory for Ali in a few rounds, but Wepner resisted the opponent’s blows magnificently, and even managed to knock him out during the ninth round (although it seems that Ali fell due to an involuntary contact between the two feet). Getting up, Ali started hitting Wepner repeatedly, but he knocked him out only a few seconds before the end of the fifteenth and final round. Wepner got up before the count, but the referee sanctioned the technical KO and the consequent victory of Ali. For the underestimated Wepner, having stood up to the opponent champion throughout the match was like a victory.

The other similarities

As already written, despite the good results, Wepner could not support himself with boxing alone, and he had engaged in various jobs. Among these, too, just like Rocky, debt collection for some criminals.

Two years after meeting Ali, Wepner faced wrestler André the Giant in an exhibition. Even Balboa, in Rocky III, plays a performance against a wrestler, Thundering Lips, interpreted by Hulk Hogan.

And the differences

While for Rocky Balboa the first defeat with Apollo Creed will kick off a series of successes narrated by the following films in the series, Chuck Wepner began a downward spiral almost immediately.

He retired from boxing in 1978, the following year received an offer to participate in Rocky II, but the audition for the role went badly. In 1988 he came found in possession of cocaine and sentenced to ten years in prison.

Serving his sentence in Newark jail, he met Sylvester Stallone again, engaged in the filming of Special supervised. Thanks to good conduct, Wepner’s prison sentence ended after seventeen months.

The economic question

For years it was frequently turned the rumor that, before the release of Rocky, Sheel had offered Wepner a choice: seventy thousand dollars straight away or one percent of the proceeds of the film. Always according to the same rumor, that is however, was denied, Wepner would have wrongly chosen the seventy thousand dollars.

In fact, in the 2003 Wepner sued Stallone asking for recognition for being the inspiration for the creation of the Rocky Balboa figure.

Stallone, at first, categorically denied, arguing that, despite having seen the match between Wepner and Ali, there was no connection with the character he had created. Three years later, the two reached an agreement, but the amount paid by the actor to the ex-boxer has never been revealed.

The film

Chuck Wepner is the protagonist of the film The Bleeder, released in 2016 under the direction of Philippe Falardeau. The role of Wepner is played by Liev Schreiber, and also appear in the cast Naomi Watts And Elizabeth Moss.

