the story of the sex tape that changed the world

It was 15 years ago. Since then, nothing has been the same…

Without any exaggeration, it is one of the events, not the most significant of the pop culture of the 21st century, but one of the most significant events of the 21st century.

Imagine for a moment oh how different times would be if this little film of the antics between an aspiring starlet and a second-class singer had remained in the drawers.

The birth of the greatest of reality TV empires, the quest for fame as the only goal in existence for a whole generationidleness held up as a model of success, propaganda on social networks, the redefinition of the canons of beauty/the democratization of cosmetic surgery, the nudes in all the phones, Armenia, the peopolization of rap… it’s quite simple, without Kim Kardsahian (and Ray-J), whole sections of our daily lives would not have been turned upside down.

And to think that all this happened by chance or almost.

When history is made without knowing

2002. Kimberly Noel Kardashian, 22, is at this moment than a California high society cadet as there are so many others.

Daughter of bar star Robert Kardashian (seven years earlier he was involved in clearing ex-footballer OJ Simpson of a double murder of which he was most likely guilty), she left university without a diploma in her pocket and works in her spare time as an assistant to r&b singer Brandy.

Married two years earlier to producer Damon Thomas (Chris Brown, Pink, R.Kelly…), she never fell crazy about the diva’s little brotherWillie ‘Ray J’ Norwood, 21.

The two lovers then begin a bond of the most fusional.

Butterflies in the belly, in October they go away celebrate Kim’s 23rd birthday in a luxury resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Equipped with a camcorder, the two lovebirds immortalize their stay as it should be: they film the landscapes, they film themselves doing the foufous, and incidentally, they film themselves making love.

From there, four years pass.

Kim divorced Thomas in 2004 (she accused him in court of physical violence and psychological influence, he accused her of being a “fame-whore”), parted ways with Ray J in 2006then gets in a relationship with Reggie Bush, the running back of the San Francisco 49ers.

Although she is still a thousand miles away from being the public figure she is today, she is now a regular in the columns of the tabloid press, in particular because of his ” friendship ” news with Paris Hilton.

Heir to the hotel group of the same name, the latter made a name for herself in 2004 thanks to her sextape 1 Night in Paristhen his reality TV The Simple Life where she was introduced to the joys of country life in the company of another privileged, Nicole Richie.

Kind of Kim K. before the hour, Paris Hilton is the one who inaugurates the concept of celebrity “known to be known”.

Regular cameo The Simple Lifeparty accomplice, Kimberley is chomping at the bit, however: the girl everyone should be talking about, it must be her – and not the one who gets put in her place bluntly or who massages the feet of her boss.

Admittedly, in the meantime she has set up a small business (she resells on eBay clothes recovered from the closets of her next-door neighbors like Serena Williams and Cindy Crawford), but none of this appeases her ambition.

According to Kevin Dickson, a former tabloid columnist In Touch Weekly with whom she became ” friend “ (yes, the word ” friend “ is very often in quotes in this article), “Kim called her every week to tell her about herself and see how she could make the news”.

[Genre, (supposément) avertir les paparazzis de son date avec Nick Lachey sitôt sa rupture consommée avec Jessica Simpson – bordel, qui sont ces gens ?]

In a few weeks, however, the deal will be turned upside down.

the big bang

“One day, someone called our office to tell us that he had a celebrity’s video in his possession. We set up a meeting with this person, and she showed us on her computer a sex tape edited from scratch. Usually, it’s up to us to do this job. There, everything was ready » recount Steven Hirsch, CEO and Founder of Vivid Entertainmenta pornographic film production company.

“On our side, we did some research to find out who was the girl we saw in the image. It turned out that she was the stepdaughter of Bruce Jenner, a former Olympic decathlon champion, her father had been a famous lawyer, and her boyfriend was a little famous, while her sister was her. a real star. As the pieces of the puzzle came together, I thought to myself ‘Wow, this is getting more and more interesting!’ »

Nevertheless, when the news reaches Kim’s ears, the Kardashians see red: on February 21, Steven Kurtz, the family’s lawyer, files a complaint against Vivid Entertainment for invasion of privacy in order to prevent any diffusion.

Tough negotiations then ensue between the two parties. The K. clan nevertheless ends up letting go of the ballast and accepts that Kim’s somersaults be marketed for remuneration – the rumor evokes 5 million dollars, a sum denied by both sides.

And so it was that on March 21, 2007, Kim Kardashian, Superstar hits the shelves, changing the game for ever.

Without going into more detail than that (other sites are there for that), the internets discover amazed for 41 minutes during a body that resembles those fantasized in the comics. missing link between a vixen music video and a porn actress, Kimberley Kardashian attracts all eyes.

Very quickly, click counters and digits of the pay per view race to reach new heights.

If we are to believe the very often well-informed TMZin 2017, ten years after its release, Kim Kardashian, Superstar surpassed the 210 million views mark on paid platforms, generating more than $100 million in revenue.

Colossal figures which are worth to him, far in front of the honeymoon of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, highest grossing sextape title ever.

The birth of kardashian universe

Propelled to the front of the stage, Kim Kardashian then benefits from strong support to capitalize on this new glory: that of his mother, Kris Jenner.

Eager to seize the ball on the leap, the one who will quickly be nicknamed “momager” (the contraction of “Mom/Mom” and of “manager”an expression since filed) takes the opportunity to relaunch with TV channels his project, “unscripted sitcom” (sic)centered on her and her five daughters.

[Un concept soit-dit en passant largement pompé aux Osbournes qui de 2002 à 2005 suivaient les tribulations du chanteur du groupe rock Black Sabbath et de sa petite famille…]

Sniffing the hen with the golden eggs, October 14, 2007, eight months after the leaked of Kim Kardashian, Superstarthe cable channel E! program on its antenna the very first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Meanwhile, Kim and Paris have ceased to be “friends” (probably a coincidence) and, like a passing of the baton, MTV formalized the non-renewal of The Simple Life.

Who benefits from the crime?

Of course, looking back, after 20 seasons of KUWTKof the spinoffs do you want some here (Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Rob and ChynaCocktails With Khloé…), the launch of Kendall and Kylie, the millions of clothing brands (Skims, Good American…), the billions of cosmetics brands (Kylie Cosmetic, KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance…), hard not to say that this twist of fate was a set up.

In 2016, Canadian journalist Ian Halperin explored the subject in his book Kardashian Dynasty: The Controversial Rise of America’s Royal Family. Author of previous investigations into the death of Kurt Cobain or the last days of Michael Jackson, his conclusion is final

“A mutual friend of Paris and Kim advised Kim to make this sex tape to gain exposure. Kim talked about it with her family beforehand, and it was Kris who orchestrated the deal with Vivid Entertainment behind the scenes. It was she who allowed its commercialization. »

Although not based on any evidence, the hypothesis can seduceespecially since, not content with having encouraged her offspring to pose naked for Playboy in 2007, the matriarch granted herself 10% of all the profits generated by the businesses of her daughters via her company Jenner Communications.

Still she is strongly contested by each of the partieswhether it is the interested party (“No one is ready for this kind of thing to happen to their daughter”), Steven Hirsh (“I have never been in direct or distant contact with Kris Jenner”), or Kim (“Who would want to humiliate their family like this? »).

And Ray J in all this?

While it is established that he is not the person who leaked the sex tape as has long been whispered (in 2015, Kim confessed to knowing who she was), he still knew how to surf on the wave, if only because the financial agreement signed with Vivid guaranteed him up to several tens of thousands of dollars monthly.

Author of a few minor hits in the second half of the 2000s (Sexy Can I where he swings “Lemme go get my camera”the very distinguished I Hit It First whose clip features a lookalike of KK…), he plays in parallel with his image of player in various sordid reality shows at the For the Love of Ray J (a Bachelor of the poor) and Love & Hip-Hop.

Still, to more or less repeat the words of Kanye West on Pablo’s Life in 2016, he clearly does not evolve in the same category as his ex.

Sometimes good player (“What’s gone is gone, it’s only love”), sometimes bitter, at 41, he recently vehemently attacked the Kardashians in an interview given to the DailyMailtaking up in particular the thesis of theinside job.

“I sat in the shadows for a decade and a half while they abused my name, made billions of dollars on my name. »

Kim’s genius

Although Ray J is not entirely wrong here, there is one thing he may have missed: of the two, he is not the one who for years had to endure being called names every day.

Relegated to the rank of unscrupulous upstart, continuously insulted on the networks, banned from fashion shows, snubbed by brands who even refused to lend her the slightest piece… Kimberley Kardashian comes a long way.

Certainly, since 2007 she has still neither learned to dance, nor to sing, nor even to do anything interesting with her ten fingers, but she knew by dint of abnegation turn into fuel for his ambitions an event which on paper should have ruined its image a thousand times over.

Today most famous woman of her timea place is reserved for him in the history books.

Not saying it’s for the best, but in itself the performance is unprecedented.

