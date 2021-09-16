The story of the special friendship between Michael Stipe and River Phoenix

In a famous interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, the actor Ethan Hawke he said: “Everyone asks me why I don’t make easy and successful films. My answer is: the guy I started with died of an overdose on Sunset Boulevard. He was the brightest star, and Hollywood crushed him. It was an important lesson for me ».

The guy who debuted with Ethan Hawke in science fiction film Explorers of 1985 was River Phoenix, who on the night of Halloweeen of October 31, 1993 died at just 23 years of overdose in front of the Viper Room in Los Angeles, the club of the rock stars of which he is a member Johnny Depp.

Grew up with his brothers Rain, Liberty, Summer And Joaquin in a family of traveling hippies (for some years they live in Venezuela with the religious sect of the Children of God), River Phoenix starts shooting commercials at 10, becomes famous at 16 with the film Stand By Me, at just 18 years old is nominated for an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor for Live on the run (Running on Empty) by Sidney Lumet and in 1991 he won a Coppa Volpi in Venice for his role in Beautiful and Damned (My Own Private Idaho).

“People believe that getting everything you want makes you happy, but self-awareness never comes from outside,” said Ethan Hawke, “You can’t afford to be distracted by this culture that celebrates things that are never what they seem”. River Phoenix is one of the young, beautiful and fragile heroes of the 90s, a decade that saw some of the best talents in cinema and music die out, kids like Kurt Cobain or River Phoenix loved by all but unable to manage success.

On the evening of October 30, 1993 River Phoenix arrives at the Viper Room to see the band called “P” formed by his friends Johnny Depp And Gibby Haynes of the Butthole Surfers in which they also sound Flea And John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. According to what the witnesses said, while at 1 am on October 31st he leaves the club and faints on the sidewalk, the P are playing a piece entitled Michael Stipe which they wrote in homage to the singer of REM. It contains this verse: “I’m glad I met Michael Stipe / I didn’t see his car / He and River Phoenix are leaving tomorrow.”

Michael Stipe was one of the greatest friends of River Phoenix: “There are few people I’ve met in my life with whom I instantly understood that a great friendship would be born, and River it was one of them. We had many things in common: environmental activism and the idea of ​​using fame to advance values ​​». Five months after his disappearance, after overcoming a tough creative block from pain, Michael Stipe writes for River Phoenix the piece Crush With Eyeliner, registered with Thurston Moore of the Sonic Youth to backing vocals and released on REM’s ninth album, Monster released on September 27, 1994: “A song that tells the life of people who take on different identities,” he said Michael Stipe.