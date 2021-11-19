the story of the Texan siblings

As new technologies advance, there are always new ways to earn, sometimes even a lot of money. One of the tools that more and more people are investing in is i bitcoin, the digital currency that has been a big hit on the web for some years. Someone manages to get very rich with cryptocurrencies: among these “pioneers” there are also two brothers, aged 14 and 9.









The little brothers in search of bitcoins

Ishaan Takur, fourteen, and her little sister Aanya, of nine, live in Frisco, United States. The idea of ​​investing in cryptocurrencies came to them when they heard about it from their father. But investing in digital currency was too expensive, so they decided to start search for them online to put them on the market, with a process that is called “mining”.

They started watching YouTube tutorials in April, and have earned more than that since 160 thousand dollars, almost 150 thousand euros: a lucrative business, which they called Flifer Technologies. But that wasn’t always the case: on the first day of “mining” they only earned three dollars.

But it has since been a process on the rise: they bought more and more computers and more and more graphics cards to search online for the most advantageous cryptocurrencies. Ishaan explained that they seek above all Ether, the digital currency that comes from the Ethereum blockchain. Then they look for bitcoin and ravencoin.

A business that requires a lot of computers

Ishaan and Aanya manage to try dai 15 to 16 billion algorithms per second. Mining “plants” need a lot of time, effort and above all electricity: in fact, it was recently discovered that bitcoins are among the biggest polluters on the planet.

The two little brothers have more than 200 processors, purchased by the father with a loan. Among other things, we must not forget that we are experiencing a crisis of microprocessors, which are increasingly difficult to find. The two also have 24 machines specializing in bitcoin mining.

It was Ishaan who built most of the computers from purchased parts. And they all work at the same speed and in the same way: he says that can process more graphics transactions per second than NASA.

Given the amount of computers and processors, they have moved their business to a data center in Dallas, also in Texas, where they spend 5 thousand euros per month in electricity bills. “But in reality we only do mining in our spare time now, the rest will be done by the technicians,” Ishaan explained.