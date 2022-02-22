the story of the woman who begged for her life before being killed while working – Prensa Libre

The crime against the 38-year-old woman It was recorded on the security camera of his vehicle. and because of this the local authorities managed to arrest the person responsible for the murder.

Christina Spicuzza, an Uber driver, was brutally murdered on February 10 by a passenger while taking a trip in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

According to Allegheny County police, Calvin Crew, 22, murdered the Uber driver after trying to transfer money to her account from the victim’s cell phone.

The recording also showed the exact moment Christina Spicuzza begs for her life while the criminal points a gun at his head.

The authorities responsible for the case established that the murderer boarded Christina Spicuzza’s vehicle at 9:14 p.m. on Thursday, February 10.

Approximately 20 minutes into the ride, which was requested from Crew’s girlfriend’s cell phone, security camera footage shows how the killer pulls out a firearm and points it at the driver.

Crew then orders Spicuzza to continue driving while the gun was still located on the back of his head.

The video also shows the exact moment when Uber driver begs killer not to hurt her since he is simply working to support his four children.

“I beg you. I have four children”says Christina Spicuzza as the criminal keeps him pointing his gun at her head.

Finally, Crew forces the 38-year-old woman to drive to a forest and takes her cell phone to steal the money from her winnings and transfer it to her bank accounts.

According to the police report, it is estimated that the man murdered Spicuzza at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Christina Spicuzza’s body was found on February 12 with a gunshot to the head in a wooded area of ​​Allegheny County after being missing for two days.

Hours later, his car was discovered by local authorities, which led to enough evidence to arrest Calvin Crew as the main suspect in the crime.

Calvin Crew is currently under arrest and He is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence.