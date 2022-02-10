The story of the young man who moves even the Pope to tears

Pope Francis recalled the story of a boy who touched his heart and that few knew, A painful but also extremely moving story that shows how love overcomes all pain and boundaries.

Everyone is wondering how it was possible for the Pope to become aware of this event, which has now traveled around the world.

During the Angelus Francis mentioned a splendid story of solidarity that happened in Vignale Monferratoin Piedmont, where a young boy at the end of his life has seen an entire community gather around him in order to make his last wish come true.

The incredible story of solidarity with John

John is a 25 year old boy from Ghana who arrived in Vignale seven years ago, where he has lived, worked and been happy ever since. At one point a severe illness arrived, and he immediately expressed the desire to return home, to be able to spend the last moments of his life in the arms of his beloved father.

The young man had been included in a cooperative in Vignale Monferrato but little by little the young man’s continuous stomach pains lead to a harsh diagnosis. He ends up hospitalized, at the Hospice and Palliative Care in Casale, but due to his illness he can no longer work. There seems to be nothing for him to do. So he asked to be able to go back to his father, to spend the last days of his life with him.

In a short time she left a fundraiser throughout the Piedmontese village that allowed John to buy a ticket to return to Accra, capital of Ghana, costing 1300 euros. With the funds raised, drugs were then purchased to treat the young man, otherwise difficult to find in Ghana, at much more prohibitive prices than in Italy.

The moving message sent by the young man to the local community

“Here we are committed to raising funds for the plane ticket”, explained Ernesto Fumagalli, volunteer of the Unesco Club of Vignale. “We sought help and not money, from the embassy and consulate to accompany him but it was not possible, so we called his cousin who is in Naples and he accompanied him”.

In fact, John was immediately liked by everyone. His smile that he does not deny to anyone and was satisfied with very little, with any gift regardless of value, it struck many in their hearts.

The trip was organized from Monday to Thursday, and when he boarded the plane he sent a message saying: “I wish everyone good health”. Now John is in Accra with his family, father and brothers. In fact, his mother died at the age of only 43.

Everyone is wondering how Francis learned about it

A beautiful story, widespread among the local population. When we wanted to advertise it on a citizen group, we preferred not to do so in order not to advertise this work of solidarity too much. But when they heard the Pope tell this story, everyone was amazed.

During the Angelus, Francis spoke of the citizens of Vignale as “saints next door”. When there was a proposal to make a post on facebook to tell this story, he preferred not to, so as not to advertise too much. Now, however, after the Pope’s words that have reached the whole world, everyone wonders how Francis found out about the news.