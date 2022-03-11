The story of when Zague almost came to blows with Cuauhtémoc Blanco

Club América has distinguished itself by having relevant men throughout its history, one of the most beloved is Cuauhtemoc Blanco for his important leadership on the pitch, another clear example of azulcrema efficiency is Luis Roberto Alves, who with his 162 goals categorizes him as the top scorer in the Eagles, in addition to winning three league titles, three more from CONCACAF and an Inter-American Cup.

Zague vs Blanco

There was no doubt that the ability of both players gave important contributions to the capital club, however, there are other aspects that no fan imagined like the time Zague was close to a physical altercation with Cuauhtemoc Blancoafter the remembered “10” He was known for his pranks on his peers, one of which was when he threw underwear in his face. Louis Robert.

According to what was reported by German Villa (Blanco’s taunting partner), in an old interview for the television program ESPN, Spicy Soccerwhich began to circulate on social networks, revived in front of Zaguinho what the now Governor of Morelos had done to him.

“We respected him, we admired him… little by little, trust was given and he (Zague) would change in front of us, facing Cuauhtémoc, and I stayed hidden. ‘I’m going to throw a wet lycra at him’ (Blanco said), he wrapped it up like bandages… on his back, his head. He would turn around and say ‘hey, I’m going to put my fist in your face, hey, my fist in your face’”.

Zague’s response for being the new element was that he did not know how to get along with the azulcremas, so he decided to answer Cuauhtémoc Blanco without hesitation, today they are great friends.