The story of Yara Gambirasio becomes a movie on Netflix with Alessio Boni: “It’s not easy”

The story of Yara Gambirasio, there 13 year old from Brembate (in the Bergamo area) disappeared and found lifeless in 2010 will be a film for Netflix with the actor Alessio Boni. One of the most followed and discussed news cases in recent years is at the center of the latest direction by Marco Tullio Giordana, who has previously worked with Boni. To reveal some more details on the film produced by TaoDue di Pietro Valsecchi it was the interpreter himself.

Yara Gambirasio, the movie for Netflix with Alessio Boni

Soon I will be in Marco Tullio Giordana’s Netflix movie on the story of Yara Gambirasio. I play a commander of the Carabinieri, while Isabella Ragonese is the prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri. In essence, it is an investigation film. It is not easy to enter into a news story so close, so dramatic, that it involved us allBoni said in an interview with La Stampa.

Yara Gambirasio, the film

The film that will be available on the Netflix streaming platform will be called Yara and will be released in December. To interpret Yara will be the young actress Chiara Bono. “I made sure she wasn’t shaken, these are scary roles. She has talent, brightness, innocence, will to live… These are the characteristics that Yara had ”, explained Marco Tullio Giordana. The film will talk about the investigations that led to the identification of the unknown 1, which in reality it was Massimo Bossetti.

Last updated: Saturday 7 August 2021, 12:26

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


