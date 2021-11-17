The story of Yen, the moon bear saved by poachers and “bile factories” – Corriere.it

from Silvia Morosi

The operation in Vietnam of Animals Asia allowed the animal to be rescued and treated. The first night, to reassure him, a soft toy was placed next to him, usually used for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.



They called him “Yên”, “peace” in Vietnamese language. Because now, after being saved by poachers, he will be able to find the well-deserved serenity and build a new life. The small moon bear (also known as the Collared Bear or Tibetan Bear) was freed from illegal wildlife trafficking in Vietnam on November 8th. Confiscated from some traffickers in Quang Ninh province, he was rescued by Animals Asia, the animal welfare organization that deals with animal protection. To keep him company, next to the shelter prepared for him, on the first night of freedom, a teddy bear (bigger than him), usually used for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The puppy, that he was in a bird cage, was taken to the local police station where the authorities turned to TO

nimals Asia. After an initial check on his health, the team determined that the puppy was a boy and named him ‘Yên’. The animal was then led to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center of Tam Dao, a “sanctuary” where live several specimens stolen from illegal trafficking and saved by the so-called “Bile farms”, as the intensive breeding of Tibetan bears are commonly called, locked up in cages to extract the bile, used in traditional Chinese medicine. The care team has established gods shifts to be able to be with the animal the first night and not leave it alone. The arrival of Yên brings the total number of bears of which to 188 Animals Asia takes care of the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center, and 650 the number of those rescued. In 1993, the first person to take an active interest in the issue of moon bears was the Englishman Jill Robinson who founded the‘Animal Asia Foundation in 1998 and then the Rescue Center in 1999. Bile bear breeding has been illegal in Vietnam since 1992, but persists due to legal loopholes and continued demand. In 2017, after years of careful negotiations, the Vietnamese government agreed to end bear bile farming once and for all and signed a historic memorandum of understanding with Animals Asia, naming the official partner association to end this industry.





“The rescue of this cub clearly shows that Quang Ninh province – once the worst region in the country for raising bile bears – wants to remain free of this type of industry. We are grateful for the swift and effective action of the Uong Bi police force who show their continued diligence and determination in keeping the province free from illegal bear farming, ”he said. Tuan Bendixsen, Director of Animals Asia in Vietnam. Although little is known about the ecology, the distribution status of Asian black bears in Vietnam, ‘it is clear that throughout their habitat, bears are either locally extinct or in decline. Each bear poached from the forests is a huge blow to fragile wild populations, ”he added Heidi Quine, director of Vietnam Bear and Vet Team from Animals Asia.







To meet the increasing demand for help for the protection of these animals, the sanctuary – which is approaching 95% of its capacity – will be joined by a new structure of Animals Asia

. The new sanctuary will occupy an area of ​​12 hectares and will be located in the beautiful mountainous surroundings of Bach Ma National Park in central Vietnam.