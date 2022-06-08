The story request ruined by a Disney employee turned villain

Everything was going well. The setting could not be more of a story. Over there, at Disneyland Pariswith Sleeping Beauty’s castle in the background, he knelt down, took out the little box with the ring and asked to marry to your couple. And then, at the most unexpected moment, a swift and swift park employee thematic snuck in at the time and ruined it. Since Disney have apologized and the employee has become for many Internet users, according to the comments, a complete villain.

The employee appeared running and snatched the ring from their hands inviting them to get off the platform in the middle of a request for a hand. (Photo: Capture Reddit)

The story of this ruined romantic moment began to circulate just before the weekend in Reddit. Until then, a user called ‘wasgehtlan’ went, who decided to share the video in a forum called ‘People who actively act like a piece of shit’. In the description of the content that this forum hosts, which already gives a pretty clear idea with that name, it is noted that it is a “place to post screenshots or gifs of people acting like shit. The worst of the worst, people you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.”

The video, which is only a few seconds long, is headed by a text in which he accuses the employee of ruining the moment for his best friend and points out that this had asked permission before proceeding with the request. What you see in it is a couple on a platform in front of the iconic Disneyland castle. He, dressed completely in white and encouraged by those present, drops to one knee and opens a box in front of the girl that, it is understood, contains the engagement ring.

So, in the heat of the moment, a park worker is seen appearing in a plane that, running, enters the scene, stands between them and snatches the box black while tells them to get off the platform without losing the smile. Her boyfriend indicates that she (points to someone out of frame) had told them yes. between boos, the worker says yes, but that it would be better there, pointing to the foot of the ladder and off the platform.

as collected Newsweekwhich also reports the apology issued from Disneythe author of the post in Reddit He explained in a later comment that his friend had asked a Disney worker for permission in advance and she authorized them to make the request on the platform. A spokesman for the company has confirmed to the aforementioned magazine that the video was recorded in his park in Paris. He also said that “we are sorry for how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and have offered to correct it“.

The post has gone viral and in just four days accumulates more than 10,000 comments. Since Reddit they have disabled the comment option with the following notice: “Due to the high volume of TOS and posted content and comments that break the ruleswe are temporarily disabling comments on all new submissions.”

Of those currently visible and that accumulate the most reactions, there is one that asks “to see the extended version where everyone booed him because you can hear the beginning.” In another the author of him wonders scandalized if he “really took the ring off her hand” and another asks to “watch the news in a couple of days when he gets fired”. There are also those who ironically about the reasons that led the worker to act like this and have published that “his admission pass did not include the optional fee of ‘Proposal Photography’ of $149”.

