The Strade del Cuore: in Palermo and Agrigento free consultations with the mobile clinic

Check heart health: it is necessary and must be done regularly. This is why an initiative such as The roads of the heart acquires a particular importance: the hospital group GVM Care & Research dedicates a mobile screening to cardiovascular health which, since the end of September, has been touching various Italian cities to raise awareness on the importance of prevention. So far at least two thousand people have already undergone the checks: tomorrow – Friday 5 November – and Saturday 6 the Maria Eleonora Hospital (which is part of the hospital group) will set up a real clinic in Piazza Verdi, in Palermo (from 9 to 17) mobile. Which from Tuesday will move to Agrigento (Tuesday 9 and Wednesday 10 in via Vittorio Emanuele).

The checks will be dedicated to the pathologies affecting the heart and vascular system, seeking to raise awareness among citizens of a daily life suitable for periodic check-ups. The initiative is sponsored by the Italian Foundation for the Heart and the Municipality. On board the mobile clinic (a 14-meter truck with four doctors’ surgeries) where free consultations will be carried out to assess heart health: blood pressure, weight and waist measurement, evaluation of lipid and blood glucose profile, heart rhythm. Checks are recommended for those over 40, access will be organized to avoid crowds and no reservation is required; the green pass or a negative molecular swab in the previous 48 hours is mandatory.

«The goal is to make people understand the importance of prevention – explains Giuseppe Rago, CEO of Maria Eleonora Hospital -, the first step towards better health, starting with a correct lifestyle, limiting harmful habits. At the city hospital of GVM Care & Research, ateam multidisciplinary, a true heart team that deals with preventing, diagnosing and treating all diseases of the cardiovascular system “.

New specialist clinics dedicated to cardiac and cardiovascular diseases will also be launched shortly, which represent the main cause of death in Italy, equal to 35.8 percent of all deaths, 38.8 percent in women compared to 32.5%. in males. «It is possible to intervene on the so-called modifiable risk factors – explains the cardiologist Daniela Bacarella – associated with harmful behaviors and habits. So hypertension, diabetes, smoking and alcohol, a sedentary life ».

© All rights reserved