The strange and almost unknown obsession of Ana de Armas with canned food

A viral video from the YouTube channel of The Late Late Show with James Corden shows an excerpt from the interview that Ana de Armas offered in 2017 and revealed this little-known detail about her person.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office September 04, 2022 3:50 p.m.

Anne of Arms is one of the newest faces of Hollywood. With a quick Google search we can see that she participated in movies like ‘knives out‘ (2019), ‘Blade Runner: 2049‘ (2017), ‘exposed’ (2016), to name a few, and is currently in a romantic relationship with well-known actor Ben Affleck. However, something that only her followers know about her is that one of his great passions is food.

In an interview for The Late Late Show with James Corden which he offered in 2017, and which can be found on his YouTube channel, the actress spoke about the culture shock she experienced when she moved from her native Cuba to Spain when he turned 18 years old, especially when he found new things that he saw (and tried) for the first time in his life, such as sweets, a taste that not everyone can have in a communist country like Cuba.

“When I moved to Spain, I became obsessed with buying sweets, gummies, ice cream, donuts and all that, so there came a time when I had to put a stop to it.De Armas said. Although he loves rice, beans and chicken (basic ingredients of Cuban gastronomy), where he grew up there were no sweets so trying them for the first time was something unforgettable.

Another thing that perplexed Ana de Armas was canned goods, something with which she confesses she was obsessed. “Until then I had only seen sardines so opening a can of corn, soup or whatever was in it for me was a very easy thing to eat. I didn’t have to wait for it to cook in a pressure cooker for three hours”, he confessed.

But if you wonder what is the favorite food of Ana de Armas we are surprised that it has nothing to do with Cuban or Spanish gastronomy since it ise has declared herself a fan of Japanese, especially sushi (dish based on rice seasoned with rice vinegar, sugar and salt and combined with other ingredients such as raw fish, shellfish, vegetables, etc.)

Who is Ana de Armas?

Born on April 30, 1988, Ana Celia de Armas Caso is a Spanish-Cuban actress who began her career as a teenager in her native Cuba and is remembered for her role in the telenovela A rose from France (2006). At 18, she moved to Madrid, Spain, and starred in the popular teen drama The intership for six seasons (2007 to 2010).

After moving to Los Angeles, Ana de Armas participated in films such as knock knock (2015), War Dogs (2016) and hands of stone (2016) but gained notoriety for his participation in blade runner 2049 (2017). Thanks to her performance in Knives Out (2019) was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the Premios golden-globeaccording to Wikipedia.

With information from Mag.