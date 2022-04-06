The strange and chilling message that the original Xbox emitted and that scared many players back in the day

2022-04-05

And as we like to go back in time, to that time when the internet was inaccessible to most of us. Remember? We connected through a modem that made certain sounds that we remember even to this day. Come on, unlock that memory and search for “old modem sound” on YouTube with its quiet Wi-Fi. At that time, the internet was used strictly by companies, business people or people with a lot of money, so much of the information that people had was simply obtained by word of mouth. And so, ladies and gentlemen, urban legends were created, because the friend told the cousin that the girlfriend’s neighbor’s brother had said such a thing.

It was difficult to find out things first hand, so those who had the first Xbox what microsoft launched on the market in 2001, they were only concerned with playing and enjoying their free time. They never imagined the secret that their console kept, right in front of their noses. But word spread, from a young man who had left his console on late at night, until he heard light whispers coming from her. Turning up the volume on the television, he heard a message he had never heard before. His Xbox, which was not playing any games but was in the main menu was… Trying to communicate? Absurd, it can’t be. Whispers from a video game console? No one at the time believed it. Back then it wasn’t like now, when you have a question, go to a forum and find the answer. No, everything was unknown. What really happened when you left your Xbox original for a long time and was put on your menu? Sure enough, you could hear a strange message. Let’s put ourselves in the shoes of a kid hearing this for the first time, in the early 2000’s, his fear and confusion would be completely justified. This message with a robotic voice scared many people who were unaware of its origin.