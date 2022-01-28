the strange announcement on social media

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

After a year and a half of relationship Megan Fox will marry with Machine Gun Kelly. Here is the particular announcement on social media.

Megan Fox she said “yes” to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kellypseudonym of Colson Baker. The 35-year-old actress and the 31-year-old rapper, a steady couple for just over a year, have announced that they will soon get married. A surprising news, especially for the content of the post published on Instagram by Fox. She the actress first retraced their relationship, made up of joys and sorrows, and then explained that she had sealed this love by drinking each other’s blood. Here are the words of her under the video of the marriage proposal:

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were unaware of the pain we would go through together in such a short and hectic amount of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifice that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated with love. And karma. Somehow a year and a half later, after walking through hell together, and having laughed more than I imagined possible, she asked me to marry him. And just like in every life before this, and as in every life that will follow, I said yes. And then we drank each other’s blood. “

The words of Machine Gun Kelly

The singer then shared on his Instagram profile a video of the precious engagement ring he donated to his girlfriend, made of emeralds and diamonds, and designed together with the British designer Stephen Webster. Here is what she wrote Machine Gun Kelly:

“’Yes, in this life and in every life.’ I brought her back under the same branches where we fell in love, to ask her to marry me. I know the tradition is a ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that join as two halves of the same soul to form the dark heart, which is our love. “

For Megan Fox this is the second marriage, after getting married to the US producer Brian Austin Green in 2010, from which she only recently obtained a divorce.

IG: @alessandrolatino