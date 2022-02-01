the strange “announcement” that appeared after the election – Libero Quotidiano





The move of Sergio Mattarella, already ready to leave the Quirinal palace for a rented house in the center of Rome, did not go well. The president, in fact, was re-elected by Parliament in the eighth vote. Despite his reluctance, manifested several times over the past few weeks, in the end the outgoing head of state gave his availability: “If necessary, I am there, even if I had other plans”, this he would have said to the group leaders who went to probe him before the final vote.





The “other plans” Mattarella was talking about were the move and the transfer to his new home in Parioli, where he would rest after seven rather intense years. This situation has sparked an avalanche of parodies, photomontages and memes on social networks. Someone, for example, recalled the famous off-wave in which, during the pandemic, Mattarella said to his spokesperson Giovanni Grasso who pointed out a clump out of place: “Eh Giovanni, I’m not going to the barber either”. The sentence has been replaced by: “Eh Giovanni, it’s time to move”.

The irony is not lacking either Guido Crosetto, who wrote on Twitter: “House in the Parioli area, highly referenced, sublet for 7 years. No b & b “, as if it were a real estate ad, in short. At the end of the tweet the face laughing out loud.



