The strange attitude of Cara Delevingne in the Billboard

This weekend, on May 15, they have celebrated the ‘Billboard Music Awards 2022’ in Las Vegas. And, despite the great reception that the Latin Music Awards always arouse, this year, what has caused the most impact, especially on networks, has not been the winners or their ‘lookazos’, but Cara Delevingne’s weird way of behaving. The social network Twitter does not stop hosting memes about the model’s disturbing behavior with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Internet is on fire with this. It all kicked off on the red carpet at the Billboard Awards, when Meghan posed in her incredible Mugler dress, a midi design that featured a sort of little train. It was then that Cara approached the ‘photocall’ to raise the piece of fabric in the air and make it look great in the photos. So far, everything normal.

Cara Delevingne’s strange attitude at the BMA’s

This moment of Cara lifting Megan’s dress has already begun to circulate in the networks, without going much further. Nevertheless, The big impact came when the gala and the awards ceremony arrived. The model did not take off Megan Thee Stallion all night, making very strange faces and gestures. Without separating from the rapper throughout the ceremony. Behavior, of course, that went viral and has not stopped generating content on networks (memes, many memes, that are making us happy on Tuesday). Here we leave you some of Cara Delevingne’s weirdest moments at the BMA’s.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io