The strange behavior that Lucero would hide when getting along so well with Mijares is revealed

One of the favorite couples in the world of Mexican entertainment is made up of bright Star Y Manuel Mijares, who despite having divorced more than a decade ago, maintain a good bond. And although many applaud them, this behavior would hide a facet in the personality of the singer that we will tell you about below.

It is no secret to anyone that after signing the divorce, the Soldier of Love and the Mexican diva even got along better than when they were together. Proof of this is the tours they resumed in 2021 and the presentations they often make, including their youngest daughter, Lucerito.

Lucero and Mijares. What would be behind their friendship

As El País points out, according to a study by the University of Oakland, many of the people who boast of maintaining a good relationship with their ex-partners actually hide some traits in their personality that They can become narcissistic. That is, they need that validation to show other people how mature they are that they can get along with their ex.

According to psychologist Raúl Padilla, it is necessary to identify what is the motivation to maintain that bond with the person to know to what extent they are healthy or not. While Óscar Marrero recommends asking questions such as what is expected of that relationship? Emotional Support? validation? and if so, suggest not looking for them in that person from the past.

