The strange case of the fake Tom Cruise on TikTok, “better than true” – Corriere.it

One of Tom Cruise’s most successful films has a plot that can be summarized more or less like this: a mysterious “nerd” creates a fake Tom Cruise who plays golf in a video, then spreads it on a popular platform reaching millions of clicks. Then the real Tom Cruise opens an authentic social profile but that other one, the fake one, like more and so reality has to bend to artifice, as in the best Christopher Nolan films. The end.

Yes, we know: it’s not a movie but that’s what really happened, for what the adverb “really” is worth in this story of deepfake, artificial intelligence, Hollywood star popularity and social networks. Of course there is only one thing here: the (admittedly fake) video made by visual artist Christopher Ume and Cruise impersonator Miles Fisher, it’s pretty damn realistic. Indeed, let’s talk about at least two videos that appeared on TikTok: in one you see Cruise stumbling and laughing in a boutique, in another he tries his hand at the golf course and so on.





Problem is, Tom Cruise wasn’t him. Ume reconstructed the actor’s likeness using artificial intelligence with a mechanism reminiscent of FaceApp, the application that “aged” many of us in 2019 (it seems like a lifetime ago). That is, reconstructing not only the facial features but also the facial expressions and expressions that we are used to seeing in Cruise, drawing on millions of other images on the web. The @DeepTomCruise profile therefore – at least according to Ume and how he reconstructs The Guardian – was born as a nerdy game. Too bad that just a couple of days after the appearance on TikTok the most absurd film with and without Cruise has reached two and a half million views. Not only. Authoritative experts of deepfake they did not recognize it as fake, on the contrary. Hany Farid, a professor at Berkeley University in California who specializes in digital image analysis, called it “incredibly well done“.

Ume then decided to come out and put it like this: “I wanted to demonstrate the technological possibilities of this world and what could happen in a few years “. That is, we will end up not even believing in what we will (evangelically) see.





Who will guarantee us, for example, that that head of state who appeared in a video, perhaps viral, is really real? Or: will it really belong to this or that actress that naked body offered to everyone on social media?

But most importantly, now, what is the real Cruise? Yes, because if the identity card and the DNA will tell us what it is, certainly the actor is not just the one in flesh, blood and beautiful eyes. Popular characters like him also and above all live in people’s imagination (marketing knows this well) and it is here that the film borders on an episode of Black Mirror. Because an official profile of Tom Cruise eventually appeared on TikTok (has a blue check, certification of reality in the world of unreality) but at the time of writing it has just over 22,600 followers, nothing compared to the nearly 400,000 earned in a few days from the other. Fans, therefore, have recognized the fake Cruise truer than true. More: they have choice them what the authentic actor is, the one who reflects the desires and aspirations of those who, at the cinema, ask for dreams, other worlds.