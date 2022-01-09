the strange case of the zombie car

Dodge Viper is a famous model that the American car manufacturer, which is now part of the group Stellantis, has been marketing in North America for decades. This is a muscle car that has always made performance its best weapon. After a long and successful career, the car went out of production at the end of 2017. Despite this, the car refuses to die. In fact, even in 2021, which has just ended, some sales of this famous model have been reported.

Dodge Viper zombie car: 4 more units sold in 2021 in the USA

In 2021, 4 units of the Dodge Viper, which meant repeating the same volume of registrations in 2020. Many wonder how this is possible if the latest Viper produced was made in August 2017. The fact is that some dealerships in the United States have kept some examples of the famous car in the hope of reselling them at a higher price.

It is probable that the strange phenomenon will repeat itself for a few more years. In this case we speak of “Zombie car” to indicate cars that have been out of production for some time but which continue to register units even years after their farewell. Always speaking of Dodge, there is also another car that, despite having long since left the scene, sold units in 2021.

This is the Dodge Dart which registered 10 units during the year that has just ended. Even the Fiat 124 Spider despite having been out of production for some years continues to see units in the United States and Canada. Finally, still speaking of Dodge Viper, we remind you that the last example produced in history was sold at auction for a sum of over 1 million dollars.