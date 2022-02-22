The strange complaint made by Piedad Córdoba in which the Colombian embassy in the US is involved.

Former congresswoman Piedad Córdoba summoned a press conference in Bogotá to denounce what in her opinion is an extortion that is being forged from the United States. According to Córdoba, she was contacted through WhatsApp messages and an email that corresponds to the Colombian embassy in the United States.

According to the story, this happened on February 10 and his interlocutor introduced himself as Mario Hernández, a consular official, who sent him an email offering him a video “which involves, among others, the ambassadors Juan Carlos Pinzón and Alejandro Ordóñez, as well as the US official Michael Kozak, Undersecretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, conspiring for my extradition and planting new judicial set-ups in the midst of the current campaign electoral”.

According to Córdoba, after receiving the email she was contacted again from a Colombian line asking for a personal appointment to demand money in exchange for the video and avoid legal action against her and her family.

“This irregular action clearly represents a harassment against the political opposition and seeks to intervene in the ongoing parliamentary and presidential elections. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a similar modus operandi has been presented. This strange action is a copy of the one carried out last year against Senator Victoria Sandino and other signatories of the peace agreement, as recorded at the time The viewer“, said.

Córdoba clarified that the son of businessman Mario Hernández works in the Colombian embassy in the United States in the position of Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs and that he would coincide with the person who contacted her. However, He says that it may be another person who is using the diplomat’s name and that is why the authorities must investigate what is happening.

“I demand that Foreign Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez give explanations to public opinion and the authorities regarding the alleged action of the officials in her charge, both regarding the extortion in the name of Mr. Hernández, and the reported events involving diplomatic personnel under your responsibility. It is unacceptable that silence continues in the face of these criminal acts in the midst of the growing absence of guarantees for the exercise of politics,” said Córdoba.

Piedad Córdoba

In addition, he asked the Attorney General’s Office to open rigorous investigations to determine the veracity of what happened. The petition was extended to the United States government, considering that their complaints should be investigated in that country.

In the opinion of the candidate for the Congress of the Historical Pact, all this is due to “an entrapment” that has the sole purpose of harming her political aspirations. “I have been a systematic victim of political persecution since my participation in the Liberal Party and for my unrestricted commitment to peace and social changes,” she added.

Lastly, he reiterated that he will not deviate from his aspiration to Congress and that he will not allow himself to be “intimidate by this type of situation that seeks to stop a political career.” For Córdoba, this political persecution has been generated since she announced her political aspirations on the list of the Historical Pact and because of the fear, she says, that there is in the country in the face of the possibility that Gustavo Petro will be president of Colombia.