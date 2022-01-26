The Strange Couple arrives at Bracco

The Strange Couple, the hilarious comedy with Diego Ruiz And Milena Miconi, lands at Bracco Theater of Naples.





Is there really someone who chooses to spend life alone without the company of a “He” or a “She” with whom to share our dreams and expectations together?

When you are young you think of something else, with maturity you feel the need to have a “special” person to love by your side. No one can be self-sufficient, especially in matters of the heart.

This question will be interpreted by Diego Ruiz and Milena Miconi who are the protagonists of “The Strange Couple”, written and directed by Diego Ruiz, a show that has already made thousands of spectators laugh! What’s more romantic than the first meeting between a man and a woman? There are expectations, hopes, hearts beating madly and that uncontrollable anxiety to make a good impression at all costs!

So at least it is told by the most famous romance novels or in the comedies with Julia Roberts, but is this really the case in life?

If you are fifteen and still believe in fairy tales, maybe yes! If instead you are fifty years old, you already have a wedding behind you, some horns on your head that still hurts so much, if you are already in the phase in which when you look in the mirror you only see wrinkles with a face around and you know perfectly well that each of those wrinkles bear the name of that imbecile of your or your ex, other than hearts that beat and hands that tremble! The watchword is Vendetta!

Single by force. A special “first date”, at the Bracco Theater in Naples for Diego Ruiz and Milena Miconi, protagonists on Saturday and Sunday of the hilarious comedy – presented in Naples in a completely renewed version – entitled “The strangest couple”.

In the historic Pignasecca room, directed by Caterina De Santis, the analysis of the couple relationship is staged, with an amused look at a very common category of people nowadays: the “forced singles”. Men and women who find themselves, in spite of themselves, suddenly alone, with the absolute need to rebuild a love life, but with the inevitable instinct to defend themselves from Cupid’s poisoned arrows. After all, what could be more romantic than the first meeting between a man and a woman?

There are expectations, hopes, hearts beating madly and that uncontrollable anxiety to make a good impression at all costs. “At least if you’re fifteen and still believe in fairy tales. If, instead, you are fifty years old and a marriage behind you, things change “explains the actor and director Diego Ruiz, who is also the author of the comedy. “We are talking about people looking for love but with the terror of finding it, people who want to get back into the game but no longer remember how to play “he adds. “Milena and Diego are exactly like that – reveals -, it’s their first date. They have been preparing for this evening for a long time, they expect a lot from this meeting. Will they be ready to give in again to the sinuous temptations of love? Or maybe it’s still too early? Will they at least be able to hide their anxieties and prejudices and be as affable and seductive as they had promised themselves? “.

The only way to find out is to witness this hilarious show. The “premiere” is set for Saturday 29 January at 19.30. The rerun on Sunday 30 January at 6.30 pm.