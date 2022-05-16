The strange disease that Brad Pitt suffers and isolates him more and more from people

Fresh out of the tunnel of alcoholism and a marriage that ended badly, Brad Pitt has been suffering from a disease called prosopagnosia for at least 7 years for which there is no cure. This involves progressive memory loss, which over the years can only get worse. Fortunately, this neurological problem does not prevent the actor from continuing to do his job, but it does make it almost impossible for him to have relationships with people.

If we add to this disease the legal battle that Brad Pitt with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for the distribution of the material goods that the ex-marriage has and the legal custody of their children, everything gets worse. In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, which was finalized in 2019. But they are still locked in a tough legal battle over child custody, after she alleged domestic violence against him.

What is prosopagnosia, the disease you suffer from Brad Pitt?. Prosopagnosia is the problem of those who are no longer able to recognize a person after spending some time with them, or even after having been in contact with them. The physical characteristics of a person or, better still, the somatic characteristics, are no longer registered in the visual memory of the patient who, therefore, does not recognize people.

Of course, this does not happen with people the patient has been with for a long time or with whom the patient has deep and stable relationships. For example, Brad Pitt You won’t forget the faces of your children, but you certainly won’t remember the face of the CEO you went out to dinner with a few nights ago.

In 2013 Brad Pitt he complained about the inevitable deterioration of his relationships precisely because of the illness: “A lot of people hate me because they think I’m disrespectful. When I meet them and say, ‘Have we met before?’ I make things worse: they get offended and think I’m self-centered. But he is stronger than me, I don’t remember people’s faces. That’s why sometimes I prefer to stay home alone.

In 2016, a fight during a plane trip, between Brad Pitt and his eldest son Maddox, who was 15 years old at the time, was the trigger that made Angelina Jolie decided to separate. At that time she told the actress: “I’m not the type of person who makes decisions, like the ones I had to make, lightly,” the actress revealed in an interview with The Guardian some time later. Unfortunately, many sources currently say that Shiloh is the only one of the children of the former marriage who maintains contact with pitt.