The strange disease that Brad Pitt suffers and isolates him more and more from people

Fresh out of the tunnel of alcoholism and a marriage that ended badly, Brad Pitt has been suffering from a disease called prosopagnosia for at least 7 years for which there is no cure. This involves progressive memory loss, which over the years can only get worse. Fortunately, this neurological problem does not prevent the actor from continuing to do his job, but it does make it almost impossible for him to have relationships with people.

If we add to this disease the legal battle that Brad Pitt with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for the distribution of the material goods that the ex-marriage has and the legal custody of their children, everything gets worse. In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, which was finalized in 2019. But they are still locked in a tough legal battle over child custody, after she alleged domestic violence against him.

