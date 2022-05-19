The strange disease that Karol G suffers from that makes her gain weight even if she diets and exercises

what happened to Carol G? The popular “Bichota” She is one of the most successful singers of recent years and has achieved everything with her artistic effort. The Colombian artist who won her first Billboard is in her best moment, but there was also a stage in which she felt confused by a medical condition that influenced her weight.

The celebrity has resumed the highest point of her career with the appearance of the songs “Provenza” and “Mamiii”, which gave her a record that only the remembered Selena Quintanilla had. Karol G, in this way, has left behind the media impact that her separation from Anuel AA had, who made her relationship with Yailin La Más Viral official, and now she is only focused on her music.

The trajectory of the public figure, however, has not always been rosy. One of the difficult moments that she had to live was when she found out about a strange disease that did not allow her to lose weight.

What disease does Karol G have that influences her weight?

Karol G told, in 2018, that she suffers from a very particular health condition that did not allow her to lose weight, despite the fact that she performed exercise and diet routines. She didn’t know that the answer lay in her endocrine system.

“I had completely elevated insulin and I had the gland that is activated in women when they give birth, that is, my body had given birth and was completely swollen and inflamed,” said “Bichota” in an interview with MezcalTV.

He explained that the criticism on social networks hurt him, but he decided to block those who commented on his body and left his testimony about what he had to live for said medical issue, in addition to making it clear that no one has any right to say something about the appearance of others.

“In the first place it affected me because I said ‘so what if I want to become a chubby girl?’ It kind of hit me really hard. People still see me like this and some continue to tell me comments and things, when they leave very, very strongly, I cancel everything, I don’t like it, “said the singer.

How was the first presentation of Karol G?

On the other hand, Karol G gave his first “concert” when he was five years old, in front of a group of family and friends, while his father accompanied him on the guitar. In her clip, she is seen very excited and singing with all her might as her audience applauds her for her artistic streak.

The same “Bichota” was the one who shared the family recording with his followers through his official Instagram account. The publication, of course, had millions of reactions, between “likes” and comments from her followers who highlighted the tenderness of little Carolina.