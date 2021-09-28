The strange encounter between Nicolas Cage and Seth Rogen for the villain of The Green Hornet

Seth Rogen talked on Howard Stern’s show about a funny part of his autobiography, namely Nicolas Cage’s ideas for The Green Hornet villain he was supposed to play, and what happened the next year.

Of all the characters we have been lucky enough to meet in the course of our profession, surely one of the nicest is Seth Rogen, which at the time of The Green Hornet came to present him in Italy (he was also an executive producer, as well as an interpreter) with Cameron Diaz, director Michel Gondry and the villain of the film, the snooty Christoph Waltz. The film, as you will know if you have seen it, was an extravagant mess, and perhaps it would have turned out even more so if in Waltz’s place there had been Nicolas Cage.

Rogen, whose marijuana and smoking goods manufacturer and distributor is booming, has just published an autobiography entitled “Yearbook”, in which he tells numerous anecdotes about his career. Speaking on the program of Howard Stern he deepened what he tells in the book, or his own meetings with Cage regarding his possible participation in The Green Hornet in the role of the villain, and the actor’s later accusation of stealing his ideas for another film.

The strange proposals of Nicolas Cage for the character

At the time, Seth Rogen he claims, the Studio was thrilled to have Cage in the film, of which he had always been a great fan of his, while realizing that with such an actor you never know what you can get: “There are a lot of Nicolas Cages. C ‘is that of The chosen one, the Nicolas Cage of Face / Off, that of Away from Las Vegas… there are several Nicolas Cages. “When they started talking to the phone, things immediately got strange:

“At first he said” I want to tattoo my hair on my head. I’ll be bald with my hair tattooed on my head. And I want plump lips like Edward G. Robinson“and we … okay … we were trying to figure out where this was going. Then a few days later a phone call came in, in which he said,” I don’t want to do that tattooed hair thing for the movie because maybe I want to do it in real life. ” . I started laughing hysterically and then stopped because I realized he wasn’t joking. “

But in the end, the actor had completely changed his mind: “He introduced us as a white Jamaican dude, and this alarmed us. Not that it’s a bad thing in itself a white Jamaican, but with the accent and all that would have been a big problem. “All this was confirmed when, during a dinner with the producers, Cage recited a monologue with a Jamaican accent. A monologue, however, “which was not in the script and had nothing to do with the film”. In the end, as we know, the role of the villain (also over the top) went to Waltz. But it doesn’t end there.

The next year James Franco interpreted Spring Breakers. Cage then called Rogen, convinced that the performance of his actor, friend and colleague was inspired by the character he proposed for The Green Hornet: “I answer and he immediately says:” Did you talk to Franco about the meeting we had? Of the Jamaican? “And I” No, absolutely not! I think he was inspired by a rapper from Florida. “But he didn’t believe it, it was clear. He was suspicious, to say the least.” Despite this, Rogen added, “I’d work right away without even thinking about it with Nicolas Cage. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t want to work with me after the book came out, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he wanted to either.”