The strange fate of Di Battista trapped in the past

Kim Lee
Alessandro Di Baptist for some weeks he has been engaged in an electoral tour around Italy because “it is important to see how much consensus certain battles have.” In an interview released today to Corriere della Sera, the former pentastellato has – again – underlined the sidereal distance that now exists between the 5 Star Movement now in government with the Movement that he has known and helped to grow in past. “The 5 Star Movement today is dramatically irrelevant”, said Dibba, underlining that it is not simply crushed on the Democratic Party, but “they are more or less unaware subjects of Draghistan”. In short, it is clear that the former grillino did not appreciate the choices made by the Movement from the crisis of the Conte I government onwards, starting with the choice to ally with one of the enemies of all time, the Democratic Party. And although also …Read about ants

