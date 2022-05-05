The strange fictional lake of the Miami GP that stole all eyes ahead of its premiere in Formula 1

A chronicler jokes with the Miami GP



There are only a few days left for the engines of the fastest cars in the world to start up again. After passing through Italian lands on April 24, the Formula 1 will disembark for the first time in its history in the city of Florida to carry out the first Miami Grand Prix the next Sunday.

An event that promises to give a show not only on the track but also off it, since great personalities will attend sports like LeBron James, Serena Williams, Michael Jordan and David Beckham among others.

However, in the days leading up to its premiere, there were a detail that stole all eyes on social networks and that caused all kinds of comments and jokes. It is the case of “fake water” in which some very expensive yachts were placed, reminiscent of the luxurious Monaco GP.

The circuit will have a fake lake

According to the images that were filtered through social networks, it was possible to see a marina built around the track caused a lot of impactsince at first it had been confirmed that the Miami International Autodrome would have an artificial lake on the premises.

Not having access to the sea the organizers decided to improvise. In the images, at first glance, you can see crystal clear waters that covered turns eight and nine of the circuit but the whole thing would turn out to be a “fake marina,” as users described it.

Apparently the water in which the boats are parked would simply be a floor covered with a blue canvas. In addition to the boats, this sector would also be aimed at the wealthiest fans, who will be able to count on a great view of the layout.

Recently, a network reporter Sky Sports issued a transmission from the track point in question and joked on the subject by jumping from a railing into “the water”. In addition, he played with the possibility of walking on it and even tried to swim on the model painted on the ground.

Until now neither the organizers nor the tournament spoke about what happened and it is unknown if that cover will be lifted on the day of the event in question to make way for the true artificial lake or if it will be permanently installed on the track.

It is worth mentioning that this Miami GP will not be available to everyone since the 80,000 fans that the venue can accommodate will have to pay expensive tickets. The cheapest ticket for the whole weekend is valued at $1,200 (according to the official site of F1 Experiences), while the “hospitality” package for VIPS amounts to $4,700. For the wealthiest there is also the option Diamondwith which they will be able to see the competition from the St. Regis Bal Harbor Resort for 109 thousand dollarsas detailed in specialized media such as I am Engine.

The marina is installed at curve 8 and 9

