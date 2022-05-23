The strange gift Kim Kardashian received before the Met Gala

People and royalty

The reality TV star now owns a true relic of the actress.

This Tuesday evening, Kim Kardashian caused a sensation at the Met Gala by appearing in the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President Kennedy in 1962. To do this, the reality star had to lose 7 kg in 3 weeks . This is Ripley’s Believe it Or Not! of Orlando who now owns the dress after buying it at Julien’s Auctions in 2016 for $4.8 million. Covered in diamonds, the dress is now valued at $5 million, making it the most expensive dress in the world ever sold at auction.

The museum therefore made a real gift to Kim Kardashian by allowing her to wear it, and it didn’t stop there. Indeed, the star received during her fittings a very special present. In a video posted by the museum on Instagram, we can see her opening a metal box containing a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair. “During the fitting of Kim Kardashian’s dress for the Met Gala (…), our team surprised her with a silver box containing a real lock of Marilyn’s platinum hair (…) The Ripley’s team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a host of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look.wrote in caption the museum.

Visibly very surprised, Kim Kardashian could not hide her joy. “It’s so special to me. This is so cool! I will sleep with it every night (…) I will make voodoo out of it”she exclaimed.