the strange interview with David Letterman in ’98

The web does not forget. Never. At most, he temporarily forgets a fact, but then the social tides bring him back to the surface and the debate resumes stronger and more fierce than before. If you work in showbiz, you just have to hope and pray that that embarrassing video of yours, that unpleasant statement of yours, that moment to forget does not come back. trending topic decades away for no apparent reason. He knows something about it Jennifer Aniston, who these days he has seen a 1998 interview with David Letterman resurface immediately defined on the web as “horrible” and “disgusting”. But why?!

On Twitter, users are going wild with comments and saying they are baffled: “I can’t believe how creepy this Aniston and Letterman clip is”, “I was a Letterman fan when I was in high school and college, but when I think back a lot of his clips are so embarrassing and inappropriate “,” It’s not comedy, it’s sexual harassment on the air. ” But what exactly happens in this infamous interview? The conductor of the Late Show at one point he asks Aniston if she can “prove something”. He takes her head and leans towards her face, she yells “What are you doing?” and after several attempts he puts a tuft of the actress’s hair in his mouth and sucks it. Quite lousy. Aniston, however, maintains her aplomb, dries her lock with a handkerchief, plays the joke and tries to bring the conversation back to her latest film.

Jennifer Aniston and other divas “mocked” by Letterman?

Letterman is considered one of the pillars of American television entertainment known for his humor and the comic sketches he managed to put in place with his guests. According to many, however, in interviews with actresses and singers he often went too far, putting them in difficulty and belittling their work. Back then it was normal, but with today’s eyes the show looks more disturbing how fun. All of this is re-emerging after the release of the New York Times Framing Britney Spears which analyzes, among other things, the way in which the image of the singer was proposed by the media, creating a very unflattering and not always truthful narrative.

On social media, old interviews that show have returned to the surface how in those years women were often and willingly put in uncomfortable situations, made fun of and deprived of their professionalism in order to entertain the public. Along with Aniston’s, Letterman’s interview with Lindsay Lohan in 2013 was back on Twitter. Lohan’s problems by asking inappropriate questions about addiction and mental health, visibly embarrassing her and insisting when she rebels by saying “That wasn’t what we talked about in the pre-interview.” He jokes, laughs and provokes about the rather serious problems of her who instead tries to regain possession of her own narrative. “I think this is an opportunity for me to focus on what I love,” explains the actress, “and I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I think it’s a blessing.”

“This clip is horrifying in so many ways,” comments one user on Twitter, “but most of all it is the perfect example of how women try to politely defend themselves against attacks so that they are not considered ‘bitches’ and are crushed anyway. ignore “. In fact, what embarrasses watching both interviews is the visible discomfort of the two actresses who, however, find themselves having to play the joke to be nice and not attract the criticism of the spectators. Nowadays, fortunately, the sensibility has evolved, but one wonders what the proponents of politically incorrect think: is there really to regret the times when women were treated as caricatures of themselves? There is likely to be something more fun (and less humiliating) than a host sucking a lock of her interviewee’s hair. Or not?

