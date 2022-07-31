Shilohthe 16-year-old teenager, is one of the 6 daughters and sons of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. She and her siblings Vivienne and Knox (14-year-old twins) are the biological children of one of the most iconic couples in the world of celebrities, while Maddox (29), Pax (18) and Zahara (17) are the three other children the couple adopted.

Within the secrecy of the private life of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie -especially after they divorced in 2016 and after 10 years together and 2 as a marriage- and from what little is known about their children, it is known that the actors care a lot about the future and the formation of their children. In fact, each of them is studying different languages. In that sense, it is the language that he has chosen Shiloh to know and learn what powerfully attracts attention.

The strange language studied by Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Source: Terra Archive.

What language studies Shiloh, one of the daughters of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They have shown throughout their lives to have a strong commitment to different cultural, ethnic and social roots. Even Jolie has made it more than clear that she wants these inheritances to last even in her children. Maddox, for example, is studying German, Russian, and Korean, Zahara is studying French, and Vivienne has shown a passion for Arabic.

But Pax, Knox and Shiloh, the other 3 children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, have chosen somewhat more atypical languages ​​and languages. While Pax is learning Vietnamese, Maddox has turned to Sign Language. Shilohmeanwhile, is learning Khmai, which is the language of Cambodia.

“My heart is attached to several countries and especially to those of birth and heritage of my children. But I must say that Cambodia was the first country with which I established a very strong bond. I lived there and really got to know its people. In addition, it was there that I realized the refugee problem,” confessed Angelina Jolie in an interview with Madame Figaro magazine in June.

Also, Angelina Jolie He acknowledged that none of his children seem to have been interested in acting, so they hardly follow in their parents’ footsteps. In that sense, Maddox has awakened an interest in publishing and is studying -in addition to languages- biochemistry, while Pax has a passion for music and being a DJ. Shilohfor her part, has shown a weakness for dancing, something that was demonstrated in a video of her filmed at the Los Angeles Millennium Dance Complex and that went viral a few weeks ago.