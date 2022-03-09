The strange margin call on nickel shows us how a new order has already been established

First of all, news that the media have been careful not to spread. In full Evergrande syndromein fact, they forgot to disclose how Gazprom yesterday paid the 1.3 billion bond maturity in full and in dollars. This is confirmed by the holders of securities a Bloomberg. Those who wait for the activation of credit default swaps to uncork the champagne and toast the Russian default, better keep the bottle in the refrigerator for a while longer. Also because the International Swaps and Derivatives Association leaked the hypothesis of guarantee any payment only for contracts not affected by the sanctions. That is, stipulated first.

And that’s not enough. At the same time, the Financial Times disclosed how Chinese state-controlled entities would be interested in entering heavily into the capital of strategic Russian energy and commodities companies, just like Gazprom. Said and done, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan’s move to rake distressed debt at the final price, he finds confirmation of his goodness. All in the face of sanctions, which continue to operate on a dual-track regime between the US and the EU that allows Moscow to always find new holes and shortcuts.

But if the folly of pushing Russia more and more into China’s hands deserves a separate chapter of reflectionwhat happened in the last 24 hours seems to show the world something more systemic: the acknowledgment of a new bipolar order already established. And with balances that are already largely unbalanced. This chart





Trend in the price of nickel on the London Metal Exchange

Source: Bloomberg

shows what happened at London Metal Exchange in the night, when the price of nickel literally exploded to an all-time high of $ 100,000 per ton. This other image





Percentage weight of the top ten nickel producers in the world

Source: Visualcapitalist

instead puts into perspective those who operate with the knife on the handle side also in this market: the Russian Nornickel, which moreover operates with an energy mix based on 46% on renewable sources which is guaranteeing it an avant-garde role in the development of the so-called carbon neutral nickel.

Needless to say, such chaos in the commodity market has inevitably found someone with their guard down on bearish bets. Eg, Peabody Energy, which had to resort to a costly (10%) unsucured revolver with Goldman Sachs to honor margin calls on open positions on coal. Same fate for Xiang Guangda, the Chinese tycoon better known as Big Shotwho had the unhealthy idea of ​​amassing shorts for billions on nickel, seeing them automatically transformed into as many losses mark-to-market. In the end, there is China Construction Bank Corp. One of the main Chinese banks, which – while incurring losses alone millionaires on nickel – got a grace period from the LME. Translated, a preferential treatment by the London Metal Exchange which guaranteed the bank’s operating unit – CCBI Global Markets – not to activate default procedures on the positions.

Why? For one simple fact: the commodities market has masters with a first and last name, Russia and China. Which dictate the rules even in the home of that West that tries to block its expansionist aims. And that the loop was dramatically dangerous as demonstrated by the decision of the LME itself completely block trading on nickel, a decision that boasts as the only precedent the four-year stop in tin trading linked to the Tin crisis of 1985. More. the confusion generated was such as to push the LME to cancel all orders placed after midnight on Tuesday and reschedule deliveries with settlement for tomorrow due to the suspension.

In short, chaos. Generated by margin calls resulting from the fluctuations of the umpteenth commodity of which Russia holds an almost monopoly. And which saw a Chinese state entity enjoy unsecured preferential treatment for a pure-player in that market like Peabody Energyforced to borrow further to pay off the 534 million euro margin call on coal. The rules are changing. Or, perhaps, whoever dictates them is changing. Not surprisingly, London has guaranteed payment with convenience to the Chinese state entity and not to the tycoon, probably because the Jack Ma affair also established a precedent on Beijing’s internal priorities. That everyone seems to respect. And in light of this, a totally symbiotic Russia with Chinese interests appears to be the worst prospect that the West can see materialize.

But ironically, he seems to be working hard to obtain it. And apparently successfully, especially if the US and Britain now ban imports of Russian oil, sending a new shock to the market. And blowing up all the supply and demand structures, generating chain margin calls. In the meantime, the EU is launching yet another Eurobond to finance deficits and talk about cutting down 80% of dependence on Russian gas by the end of the year. A prece.