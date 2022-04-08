The strange message from Megan Fox that raises suspicion of pregnancy

Megan Fox caused a stir on social networks after spreading some photos that could confirm that she is pregnant.

OTHER NEWS: “I feel violated”: Ángela Aguilar after leaking compromising photos

Megan fox shared a reel of photos on his Instagram account where he not only captivated his fans, but raised suspicion of a possible pregnancy.

Although the images were praised, what drew the most attention was the description of his publication, as it highlighted the text: “SpaceX flight attendant… There are only 8 months and 6 days left to reach your destination.”

reaction in social networks

Before this publication, social network users stated that it could be the peculiar way in which she announces that she is pregnant.

Other users commented that it may be one of the reasons why he would soon reach the altar, thus remembering that in January 2022 got engaged with Machine Gun Kelly.

(Photo: File/Soy502)

What does Megan Fox say?

However, the message from the Hollywood actress could be about a project in which she will participate and could even be referring to the fact that she will travel to space, in the same style as Elon Musk.

For now, neither the celebrity nor her fiancé have confirmed or denied the news, which, without a doubt, has aroused the emotion of her followers.

*With information from Time X.