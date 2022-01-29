The strange penalties of Formula E – Formula E

This weekend, Formula E is inaugurating its 2022 season in Saudi Arabia, on the Diriyah track. Two races are scheduled over the weekend, with the first one seeing the triumph of the Mercedes. The Stuttgart manufacturer – already reigning champion of the category – has in fact placed its two drivers, Nyck De Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne, in the first two places of the Race-1 classification. Despite the monopoly of the two silver arrows, the race was spectacular and fun, but the free practice and qualifying sessions that preceded it highlighted what is still an unsolved detail of the series: the difficult understanding of certain penalty.

In this case it was the unfortunate British driver who paid the price Oliver Rowland, of the Mahindra Racing team, who then had to raise the white flag in the race and retire after a contact with Robin Frijns, which led to the entrance of the Safety Car. Rowland, who had been a great protagonist in free practice and at the beginning of qualifying, was eliminated in the quarter-finals. Instead of starting from eighth, however, he was dropped three places on the grid for a presunto impeeding in the pit lane against Pascal Wehrlein’s Porsche. The reason for the sanction affixed to # 30, however, is also linked to another detail.

UPDATE: Oliver Rowland will drop three positions for Round 1 in Diriyah after receiving a penalty for impeding a car in the pit lane. 🇸🇦 2022 #DiriyahEPrix – ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) January 28, 2022

In fact, in the Diriyah pit lane there is not only a maximum speed limit – as happens for example in F1 – of 50 km / h, but also a minimum limit. This is set at 48 km / h. In the pit lane it is therefore necessary to stay between these two values. Rowland inadvertently he dropped a couple of km below that limit and this contributed to its sanction. A joke that then compromised the entire race-1 of the British.