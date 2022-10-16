The strange pride of not wearing makeup | Beauty

I have heard it many times. The phrase goes like this: “I don’t wear makeup because I look weird. It’s not me”. I have not the slightest interest in being me: nor that it was Ava Gardner. I want to be another, more polished, more elevated. I get bored of myself. However, I repeat more often than I would like a version of that expression. It reads like this: “I barely wear makeup.” There’s a deadly mix of pride and self-righteousness in her, plus pinned-up self-acceptance. It’s my way of saying: admire me for who I am, I’m confident, I don’t need makeup. Lie. liar I need them all. In that “barely” a base, a moisturizer with a touch of color, the Guerlain Terracotta in any of its reissues, a concealer, the Touch Eclat, mascara and lipstick are concentrated. With all this on top, I dare to tell myself that I “barely” wear makeup. I do not have shame.

I have never looked better than when a professional has done my makeup for a photo shoot, a TV show or for what they call an event and which can be anything. Whoever thinks otherwise is because she has never been sitting in a makeup chair, with her head thrown back. In the photos that I use in my digital profiles, the universal passport, I appear with makeup. More would be missing. Who do I think I am? Siri Hustvedt, Caroline of Monaco, Jane Goodall, or any other deity who doesn’t need makeup because she has gorgeous personality (and skin)? Going through life with “barely” makeup is expensive and/or demanding. It implies having time, cosmetics, treatments or failing that, a tiara on the head or a Prince of Asturias. Bare skin can be a privilege.

In this first decade of the 21st we are witnessing the vindication of naturalness, of acceptance, of no make up make up and all of that is a magnificent achievement. The cosmetic vocabulary accompanies it: it speaks of correcting, illuminating, modulating. We no longer paint ourselves or cover defects, because there are no defects. Yet another achievement. Today I can’t imagine an actress covering her hands with gloves so as not to reveal her age, like Fedora did. The industry has lined up to make us feel safe in our skin and we thank them for it. New York Times published an article a few weeks ago called Foundation is dead, sentencing, as only this newspaper knows, the death of one of the makeup bases: the makeup base. In reality, they are not dead, they are partying: they are veils, light touches of color, they have subtle textures; they are like your own skin, but better.

Now, I want to animate that acquired confidence with color. I was thinking this when I booked the free makeup service that Zara has in some of its stores: journalism on the battlefield. I went outside with my well-applied concealer feeling that I had not only corrected the dark circles under my eyes, but also some vital errors. That is the ability of makeup. I see Natalie Portman, perhaps one of the most beautiful women in the world, wearing vibrant red lipstick to promote Rouge Dior Forever, a reissue of the French brand’s classic lipstick. I don’t know if she also says to her friends that “I don’t like to put on makeup, I don’t see myself”, but if I could I would tell her not to fall into the trap, not to believe that her self is the most natural, because that simplifies her . Natalie: You have more than one me. We all have many. Camila Sosa Villada writes in The evil ones how makeup saves and announces a path: “With the face made a mask, the most beautiful of all masks, those transvestite features more real than our own features, conceived for another world, a better world, where you can be that mask.” The bare face is sometimes armor. Read this book. I remember it a little bit every day.

Going through life without makeup is like watching a movie in the original version without subtitles: satisfying, but it requires preparation. I wonder what makes us women of my generation feel proud of “barely” wearing makeup and if that is a triumph or a failure. Today I think it’s a triumph, tomorrow I don’t know.